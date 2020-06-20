All apartments in Indianapolis
4023 N. Edmondson Ave.

4023 North Edmondson Avenue · (317) 814-5265
Location

4023 North Edmondson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4023 N. Edmondson Ave. · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1203 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy 3 Bedroom Home - Welcome to this well maintained, nicely updated, 3 bedroom home with a partially fenced in backyard. This home boasts an updated kitchen with lots of cabinet space, nice laminate floors, large patio, and a 2 car garage. Come check it out!

Security alarm provided.

Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/
**NO Section 8**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5792616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4023 N. Edmondson Ave. have any available units?
4023 N. Edmondson Ave. has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4023 N. Edmondson Ave. have?
Some of 4023 N. Edmondson Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4023 N. Edmondson Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4023 N. Edmondson Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 N. Edmondson Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4023 N. Edmondson Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4023 N. Edmondson Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4023 N. Edmondson Ave. does offer parking.
Does 4023 N. Edmondson Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4023 N. Edmondson Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 N. Edmondson Ave. have a pool?
No, 4023 N. Edmondson Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4023 N. Edmondson Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4023 N. Edmondson Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 N. Edmondson Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4023 N. Edmondson Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
