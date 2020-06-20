4023 N. Edmondson Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Cozy 3 Bedroom Home - Welcome to this well maintained, nicely updated, 3 bedroom home with a partially fenced in backyard. This home boasts an updated kitchen with lots of cabinet space, nice laminate floors, large patio, and a 2 car garage. Come check it out!



Security alarm provided.



Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

**NO Section 8**



No Cats Allowed



