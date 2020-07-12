/
fountain square
213 Apartments for rent in Fountain Square, Indianapolis, IN
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
13 Units Available
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,160
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,306
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1034 sqft
Situated just five minutes away from Fountain Square and within easy walking distance to dining, shopping and entertainment. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Urban workshop, bike storage. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
24 Units Available
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$865
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
966 sqft
Located in vibrant Fountain Square, Edge 35 features a heightened residential and commercial experience. Offering a pet-friendly community, outdoor grilling area, bike-friendly options, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1628 Orange Street
1628 Orange Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$945
864 sqft
This Amazing property is in the hip Fountain Square neighborhood in Indy and is ready for your family! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is decorated and in pristine condition.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1121 Lexington Avenue
1121 Lexington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2190 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! The lifestyle you are looking for in the heart of Fountain Square. Beautifully maintained home with all of the charm and character you could want.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1401 Spann Avenue
1401 Spann Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2630 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury with all the character and charm of Fountain Square. Beautifully maintained duplex in the heart of where you want to be. Attention to detail in every room. Kitchen has custom cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Fountain Square
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
103 Units Available
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,237
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1256 sqft
Convenient urban living with easy access to the best local bars, eateries and public transportation. Airy and spacious apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Secure bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
69 Units Available
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$933
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1074 sqft
The apartment homes in this mixed-use space community feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Outside, residents have access to a bocce court, community garden. Interstate 70 is only moments away.
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
50 Units Available
Grid
502 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,000
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1083 sqft
In the heart of downtown Indianapolis, Grid offers high-end amenities alongside some of the city’s favorite local dining, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,550
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1159 sqft
This high-rise community offers a cyber cafe, concierge service, bike repair and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and quartz countertops. The Circle Centre Mall and Presidential Place are both located nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
35 Units Available
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,161
704 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,044
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1154 sqft
The Vue Apartments are in the heart of Indianapolis and offer the best in city living. Apartments are large, with big closets and individual climate control. The perfect place to make your own.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$910
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
Situated on popular Georgia Street right in the heart of downtown. Sweeping floor plans with 14-foot ceilings and beautiful industrial touches. Community has a large gym, valet service and easy access to convenient stores and nearby restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 06:00pm
42 Units Available
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,175
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1314 sqft
The Assembly features industrial 1, 2 & 3 bedroom lofts. The Assembly Is opening February 2020 for tours, with first move-ins scheduled for April 2020. Our temporary leasing trailer is located behind the building at 1300 Southeastern Ave.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2018 Hoyt Ave
2018 Hoyt Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
916 sqft
Contemporary 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Fountain Square with lots of updates!! - 2 bed, 2 full bath contemporary classic sitting in fountain square! Fully renovated with an open floor plan & efficiently designed for comfortable living.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1004 Churchman #4
1004 Churchman Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
1 Bed, Fountain Square TONS of Storage + Garage! - Property Id: 288549 Attention Hobbyist! Do you have hobbies that bring you joy, but take up space? Are you looking for a little place, with a lot of storage? This is it! This one bedroom, one bath
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1520 South East Street
1520 South East Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1250 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom/1.5 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8. LEASE TERMS: 12 months. UTILITIES: All electric.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
Desoto
515 East New York Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1683 sqft
Location,Location,Location! Don't miss this beautiful, end unit Lockerbie townhome ready for a early spring move in. Generously sized bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1206 Dawson Street
1206 Dawson Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1936 sqft
Beautiful fountain square home MOVE IN SPECIAL - This home is beyond beautiful! There are so many special features inside this home that makes it one of a kind.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1524 South Talbott Street
1524 South Talbott Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$685
1011 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come tour this one bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1011 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, and stove, central air, washer/dryer hookups, is freshly painted and newly renovated.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
431 S Keystone Ave
431 S Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
Adorable 1 Br Duplex near Fountain Square - Property Id: 253415 This adorable, and spacious, 1 bedroom duplex has been updated throughout. Located close to Fountain Square and everything downtown has to offer.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1823 Hoyt Ave
1823 Hoyt Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$925
844 sqft
Fountain Square - 2 BR home - Two bedroom, 1 bath, 1 story home with over 800 square feet and unfinished basement. n popular Fountain Square. Convenient to downtown, nightlife and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Clevelander
223 North New Jersey Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
2064 sqft
THE address downtown! End unit townhouse with lots of windows and french doors to enjoy beautiful skyline views and natural sunlight. Refinished cabinets, granite and updated lighting in a stylish kitchen. Hardwoods on the main level.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1146 Harlan Street
1146 Harlan Street, Indianapolis, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,399
1582 sqft
This beautiful like-new home is ready for its new family. With 5 bedrooms and 2 baths it is the perfect space. There is new flooring, new paint, updates in the bathrooms and kitchen to make this home super modern and clean.
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
1535 E Legrande Ave
1535 E Legrande Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$675
632 sqft
Ready to move-in! Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex home with unfinished basement. This home has gone through some updates, including updated bathroom, new light fixtures, fresh paint and flooring, and is located on a quiet street.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1325 E Vermont St
1325 East Vermont Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
HOLY CROSS: This lovely townhome features lovely hardwood floors in the living/dining rooms, loads of natural light and a 2-car GARAGE. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths w/ in unit laundry.
