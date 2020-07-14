Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse internet access package receiving

Welcome to Windsor Park Apartments and Townhomes, an affordable apartment community located on the West side of Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom townhomes. Windsor Park Apartments and Townhomes offer a serene retreat tucked away from all the stress the city can bring. Windsor Park is located just seconds from I-465, and near quality Wayne Township Schools, Metropolis Mall, Plainfield, Eagle Creek Park and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



At Windsor Park you will find well-maintained apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds and professional on-site office and maintenance service teams. Windsor Park Apartments and Townhomes offers several community amenities including online rent payments and maintenance requests, a playground, an indoor gymnasium and convenience to everyday shopping and dining. The apartments and townhomes at Windsor Park feature step-saver kitchens, enclosed garden patios and abundant closet space.