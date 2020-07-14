All apartments in Indianapolis
Windsor Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Windsor Park

6764 Lambert St · (763) 225-1178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6764 Lambert St, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom Apartment: The Abbey-1

$623

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom Apartment: The Yorkshire-1

$686

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

2 Bedroom Townhome: The Conrad-1

$759

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 839 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedroom Townhome: The Oxford-1

$854

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1041 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
internet access
package receiving
Welcome to Windsor Park Apartments and Townhomes, an affordable apartment community located on the West side of Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom townhomes. Windsor Park Apartments and Townhomes offer a serene retreat tucked away from all the stress the city can bring. Windsor Park is located just seconds from I-465, and near quality Wayne Township Schools, Metropolis Mall, Plainfield, Eagle Creek Park and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

At Windsor Park you will find well-maintained apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds and professional on-site office and maintenance service teams. Windsor Park Apartments and Townhomes offers several community amenities including online rent payments and maintenance requests, a playground, an indoor gymnasium and convenience to everyday shopping and dining. The apartments and townhomes at Windsor Park feature step-saver kitchens, enclosed garden patios and abundant closet space.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $199 or 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor Park have any available units?
Windsor Park offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $623, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $686, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $854. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Windsor Park have?
Some of Windsor Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor Park currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windsor Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor Park is pet friendly.
Does Windsor Park offer parking?
Yes, Windsor Park offers parking.
Does Windsor Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windsor Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor Park have a pool?
Yes, Windsor Park has a pool.
Does Windsor Park have accessible units?
No, Windsor Park does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Windsor Park does not have units with dishwashers.
