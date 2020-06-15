All apartments in Indianapolis
3661 Celtic Dr
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

3661 Celtic Dr

3661 Celtic Drive · (855) 440-8532
Location

3661 Celtic Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Northeastwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1609 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For under $1,000 a month, you could have it all! Located on a charming street, this affordable single family house will satisfy all of your real estate desires.The kitchen has ample cabinet space, all needed appliances, and will lead you directly to the spacious and private, fenced-in backyard that will become an ideal venue for hosting gatherings with the ones who matter most. Create memories in the living room featuring plush carpet and clean neutral walls that will match with all of your furniture that you bring along with you. Close to local schools, highways, and many restaurants means you will be able to spend less time driving and more time living. Call Marketplace Homes today to make this house your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3661 Celtic Dr have any available units?
3661 Celtic Dr has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3661 Celtic Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3661 Celtic Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3661 Celtic Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3661 Celtic Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3661 Celtic Dr offer parking?
No, 3661 Celtic Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3661 Celtic Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3661 Celtic Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3661 Celtic Dr have a pool?
No, 3661 Celtic Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3661 Celtic Dr have accessible units?
No, 3661 Celtic Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3661 Celtic Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3661 Celtic Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3661 Celtic Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3661 Celtic Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
