3661 Celtic Dr

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

For under $1,000 a month, you could have it all! Located on a charming street, this affordable single family house will satisfy all of your real estate desires.The kitchen has ample cabinet space, all needed appliances, and will lead you directly to the spacious and private, fenced-in backyard that will become an ideal venue for hosting gatherings with the ones who matter most. Create memories in the living room featuring plush carpet and clean neutral walls that will match with all of your furniture that you bring along with you. Close to local schools, highways, and many restaurants means you will be able to spend less time driving and more time living. Call Marketplace Homes today to make this house your new home!