Scandia Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub cable included carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly basketball court business center carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving racquetball court tennis court volleyball court

Your introduction to a lifestyle of ease begins with a home already complete with every necessity – and unexpected distinction. Nestled amongst a wooded, park-like setting, enjoy a creamy cappuccino, the morning paper and take in first light of the serene views from your private patio or balcony.



Scandia offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with fully appointed kitchens, dining rooms and walk-in closets. Wood burning fireplaces, breakfast bars and penthouses are also available.



Living at Scandia, you are just minutes away from great shopping, live entertainment, recreation and nightlife in Broad Ripple Village, Keystone at the Crossing, Castleton Square and downtown Indianapolis.