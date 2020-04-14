All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3329 Montgomery Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3329 Montgomery Drive
Last updated January 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

3329 Montgomery Drive

3329 Montgomery Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
South Perry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3329 Montgomery Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
South Perry

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 1/17/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3329 Montgomery Drive have any available units?
3329 Montgomery Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3329 Montgomery Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3329 Montgomery Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 Montgomery Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3329 Montgomery Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3329 Montgomery Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3329 Montgomery Drive offers parking.
Does 3329 Montgomery Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3329 Montgomery Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 Montgomery Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3329 Montgomery Drive has a pool.
Does 3329 Montgomery Drive have accessible units?
No, 3329 Montgomery Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 Montgomery Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3329 Montgomery Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3329 Montgomery Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3329 Montgomery Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College