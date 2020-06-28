Open floor plan Lawrence Township home. Eat-in kitchen and separate dining room. Large master suite. Easy access to Geist, shopping, restaurants and interstate. Fresh paint throughout. This is a NO PETS property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11614 Presidio Drive have any available units?
11614 Presidio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.