Greenwood, IN
235 Westridge Boulevard
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

235 Westridge Boulevard

Greenwood
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Location

235 Westridge Boulevard, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE, sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. Plus, application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Westridge Boulevard have any available units?
235 Westridge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 235 Westridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
235 Westridge Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Westridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Westridge Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 235 Westridge Boulevard offer parking?
No, 235 Westridge Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 235 Westridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Westridge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Westridge Boulevard have a pool?
No, 235 Westridge Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 235 Westridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 235 Westridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Westridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Westridge Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Westridge Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Westridge Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
