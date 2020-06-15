All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 1259 S STELLA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, IN
/
1259 S STELLA Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:11 AM

1259 S STELLA Drive

1259 South Stella Drive · (812) 219-9002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1259 South Stella Drive, Bloomington, IN 47401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Available for lease, August 2020. Beautiful townhouse on east side in desirable Stella Ridge! This 1800 sq ft townhome has so much space to offer. There is a living room, large eat-in kitchen, and half bath on the main level. Upstairs there are two large bedroom suites. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet and full bathroom. The lower level has a full bath and very large family room. Stella Ridge is a great community to call home, near IU, the College Mall, groceries, parks, and restaurants. 3D virtual tour included, and is same floor plan on top 2 levels of a similar unit in the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 S STELLA Drive have any available units?
1259 S STELLA Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
Is 1259 S STELLA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1259 S STELLA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 S STELLA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1259 S STELLA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 1259 S STELLA Drive offer parking?
No, 1259 S STELLA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1259 S STELLA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1259 S STELLA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 S STELLA Drive have a pool?
No, 1259 S STELLA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1259 S STELLA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1259 S STELLA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 S STELLA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1259 S STELLA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1259 S STELLA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1259 S STELLA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1259 S STELLA Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike
Bloomington, IN 47401
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd
Bloomington, IN 47401
Acadia Court
3008 S Acadia Ct
Bloomington, IN 47401
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle
Bloomington, IN 47403
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St.
Bloomington, IN 47408
Woodbridge Bloomington II
3403 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd
Bloomington, IN 47403

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with BalconyBloomington Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INTerre Haute, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Washington, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-BloomingtonUniversity of Indianapolis
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity