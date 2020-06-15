1259 S STELLA Drive

Amenities

Available for lease, August 2020. Beautiful townhouse on east side in desirable Stella Ridge! This 1800 sq ft townhome has so much space to offer. There is a living room, large eat-in kitchen, and half bath on the main level. Upstairs there are two large bedroom suites. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet and full bathroom. The lower level has a full bath and very large family room. Stella Ridge is a great community to call home, near IU, the College Mall, groceries, parks, and restaurants. 3D virtual tour included, and is same floor plan on top 2 levels of a similar unit in the neighborhood.