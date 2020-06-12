35 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bloomington, IN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
$
Allisonville
46 Units Available
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St., Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$820
844 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fountain Park Apartments in Bloomington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
22 Units Available
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1061 sqft
In a wooded community within a short drive of the freeways and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool, theater room and fitness center. Homes offer a patio or balcony, luxury vinyl tile, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
26 Units Available
Woodbridge Bloomington II
3403 John Hinkle Pl, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$939
962 sqft
Just east of the Indiana University Campus, Woodbridge Apartments offer a serene sense of community that takes pride in its diverse population.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
13 Units Available
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1135 sqft
Welcome to the luxurious, and newly renovated, Steeplechase Apartments. Choose from six spacious floor plans of 1 and 2-bedroom homes, each with an incredible list of features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
14 Units Available
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1107 sqft
Located in desirable southwest Bloomington, Adams Village is your luxurious sanctuary from the everyday. Our 1 and 2 -bedroom townhome style apartments offer private entrances, full-size washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$725
848 sqft
Don't let the road construction stop you from visiting our community! View directions to avoid the construction now. The Reserve at Chandlers Glen is an affordable apartment community located in Bloomington, Indiana.

1 of 12

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1374 College Mall Rd
1374 South College Mall Road, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1374 College Mall Rd - Gentry Quarters Available 06/30/20 Gentry Quarters - 2BD/2BA - Gentry Quarters is a sophisticated condominium community nestled on the eastside of Bloomington across from the College Mall offering you shopping and great dining

1 of 11

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
2415 S Woolery Mill Dr Unit 23
2415 South Woolery Mill Drive, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1320 sqft
2415 S Woolery Mill Dr Unit 23 Available 07/01/20 Woolery Mill Townhomes - July/August 2020 - Well maintained 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse at Woolery Mill is perfect for students, professionals, or families looking for a safe, quiet neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
2511 East Covenanter Drive
2511 East Covenanter Drive, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1712 sqft
2511 East Covenanter Drive Available 09/15/20 Large 2 bed 2 bath home located in Bloomington! - This home has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. A large dinning room is perfect for friend or family gatherings.

1 of 23

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Downtown Bloomington
1 Unit Available
304 West Kirkwood #308
304 West Kirkwood Avenue, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1233 sqft
304 West Kirkwood #308 Available 06/19/20 Two-bedroom Apartment Located at The Foundry! - The Foundry is located downtown on Kirkwood Avenue. This two-bedroom, 2.

1 of 2

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
3473 S. Oaklawn Cir
3473 South Oaklawn Circle, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3473 S. Oaklawn Cir Available 09/04/20 **September 2020** 2 bed / 2 Bath townhome - Great location to Bloomington's south and east sides! 2 bed/2 bath townhouse available August, 2020.

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
3429 S. Oaklawn Circle
3429 South Oaklawn Circle, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
AVAILABLE AUGUST, 2020 - Great 2 bed 2 1/2 bath condo in Oaklawn Park Subdivision. Great location, on city bus line and quiet neighborhood. Managed by Brawley Property Management. Call 1-844-254-RENT for your showing today! (RLNE4781872)

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1336 S College Mall Road
1336 South College Mall Road, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$995
880 sqft
Available August 2020. Large two bedroom, two bath condo close to east side shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and near IU. Condo has vaulted ceilings and is on the bus line.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3402 S. Oaklawn Cir
3402 South Oaklawn Circle, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3402 S. Oaklawn Cir Available 06/01/20 **Available June 2020!!** 2 bed/2.5 bath condo - Great location, on the bus line and near the east side of Bloomington. Spacious rooms and move-in ready. Very clean with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2511 E 2nd Street
2511 East 2nd Street, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1800 sqft
Large 2 bedroom townhouse with spacious basement. Semi-private back patio opens up to a spacious courtyard. Water & trash removal included in rent. One-car detached garage included. Located on the bus line (3,8,&9).

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1252 S College Mall Road
1252 South College Mall Road, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
880 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. Charming and unique two bedroom, two bath unit in Gentry Quarters. Unit features vaulted ceilings. This unit has access to the community swimming pool.
1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1269 S Cobble Creek Circle
1269 South Cobble Creek Circle, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1240 sqft
Close to east side shopping & dining. Stella Ridge townhouse. 2 bedrooms with their own full bath. Half bath downstairs. Washer and dryer in unit. Plenty of parking. Front porch with patio out back.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1242 S College Mall Road
1242 South College Mall Road, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1200 sqft
Newly renovated as of Summer 2019!!! New flooring, new appliances, new walls that are freshly painted. Two level unit. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the upper level with a living room, kitchen, dining room, and half bath on the main level.

Welcome to the June 2020 Bloomington Rent Report. Bloomington rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bloomington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bloomington Rent Report. Bloomington rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bloomington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Bloomington rents held steady over the past month

Bloomington rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bloomington stand at $750 for a one-bedroom apartment and $956 for a two-bedroom. Bloomington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bloomington, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,229; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,143, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.4%).
    • South Bend, Fort Wayne, and Bloomington have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Bloomington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Bloomington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Bloomington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bloomington's median two-bedroom rent of $956 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Bloomington.
    • While Bloomington's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bloomington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Bloomington.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

