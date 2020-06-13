Apartment List
/
IN
/
bloomington
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:44 PM

47 Apartments for rent in Bloomington, IN with garage

Bloomington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
13 Units Available
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,035
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1135 sqft
Welcome to the luxurious, and newly renovated, Steeplechase Apartments. Choose from six spacious floor plans of 1 and 2-bedroom homes, each with an incredible list of features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
21 Units Available
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike, Bloomington, IN
Studio
$1,099
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1061 sqft
In a wooded community within a short drive of the freeways and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool, theater room and fitness center. Homes offer a patio or balcony, luxury vinyl tile, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
12 Units Available
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1107 sqft
Located in desirable southwest Bloomington, Adams Village is your luxurious sanctuary from the everyday. Our 1 and 2 -bedroom townhome style apartments offer private entrances, full-size washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maple Heights
1 Unit Available
1222 N Maple
1222 North Maple Street, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1600 sqft
Convenient, Cozy, and Private 2bed/1bath in Btown - This two bedroom, one bath home is located just minutes from Memorial Stadium and the IU Bloomington campus.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bittner Woods
1 Unit Available
2714 East Pine Lane
2714 East Pine Lane, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2962 sqft
2714 East Pine Lane Available 07/15/20 Beautiful, Executive Home located on Bloomington's East Side! - This 4 bedroom executive home features hardwood floors, ample storage space, and multiple fireplaces! The kitchen comes equipped with a stove,

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elm Heights
1 Unit Available
723 E 2nd St
723 East 2nd Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
723 E 2nd St Available 08/06/20 723 E. 2nd Street - Beautiful 3 bedroom home located in a highly desired neighborhood on the south side. Newly remodeled with updated hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen, and total renovation in the upstairs bathroom...

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
2618 E 7th St
2618 East 7th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
2618 E 7th St Available 07/12/20 - Located near IU campus and east side shopping. This home is nestled away on a dead-end street. Limestone ranch over full basement. Hardwood floors on main floor. Eat in kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elm Heights
1 Unit Available
505 S Highland
505 South Highland Avenue, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$3,775
505 S Highland Available 08/10/20 505 Highland - JUST STEPS FROM MOTHER BEARS, BEAR'S PLACE, SOMA AND THE JACOB'S SCHOOL OF MUSIC! This home was completely redone inside a few years ago, and is EXTREMELY spacious with nice finishes! Dont be fooled

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1368 Cobble Creek Circle
1368 South Cobble Creek Circle, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1368 Cobble Creek Circle Available 08/12/20 Available June 2020 Monthly rent $1,300 - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo located on the East side of Bloomington just pass the College Mall.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Saint James Woods
1 Unit Available
3814 E Regents Circle
3814 East Regents Circle, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1784 sqft
3814 E Regents Circle Available 07/03/20 Beautiful Home in Saint James Woods - Bright open floor plan in Saint James Woods. This home features a 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings in the living room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3835 Lydia Lane
3835 East Lydia Lane, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
3835 Lydia Lane Available 08/07/20 Available August 2020 Monthly rent $1,350 - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 3.5 bath condo located on the East side of Bloomington just pass the College Mall.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3831 Lydia Lane
3831 East Lydia Lane, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3831 Lydia Lane Available 08/06/20 Available August 2020 Monthly rent $1,350 - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo located on the East side of Bloomington just pass the College Mall.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2632 East Oaklawn Court
2632 East Oaklawn Court, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1256 sqft
2632 East Oaklawn Court Available 08/14/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse - Oaklawn Park is located on the Southeast side of Bloomington and is conveniently located close to shops and restaurants! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1413 W Allen St
1413 West Allen Street, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1600 sqft
1413 W Allen St Available 07/10/20 Available April 1, 2020 - 4 bedroom 2 bath - **Current tenant requested showings happen on Tuesday** Sublease though June with the possibility of lease renewal 4 bedroom 2 bath condo in Whittington

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3855 Lydia Lane
3855 East Lydia Lane, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3855 Lydia Lane Available 08/06/20 Available August 2020 Monthly rent $1,350 - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo located on the East side of Bloomington just pass the College Mall.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1374 College Mall Rd
1374 South College Mall Road, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1374 College Mall Rd - Gentry Quarters Available 06/30/20 Gentry Quarters - 2BD/2BA - Gentry Quarters is a sophisticated condominium community nestled on the eastside of Bloomington across from the College Mall offering you shopping and great dining

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2511 East Covenanter Drive
2511 East Covenanter Drive, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1712 sqft
2511 East Covenanter Drive Available 09/15/20 Large 2 bed 2 bath home located in Bloomington! - This home has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. A large dinning room is perfect for friend or family gatherings.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4292 E Janet Dr
4292 East Janet Drive, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2047 sqft
4292 E Janet Dr Available 06/19/20 Large 3 bed, 2 bath home in Mcelhinney Addition - This home was built in 2012 and features vaulted ceilings, garage, and a large yard. Master bath has a double vanity and garden tub.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Bryan Park
1 Unit Available
3431 S Constance Ave
3431 Constance Ave, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1951 sqft
3 Bedrooms 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Park Ridge East
1 Unit Available
4107 E Morningside Drive
4107 East Morningside Drive, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1497 sqft
Everything is practically brand new in this lovely 4 bedroom Park Ridge East rental. Freshly painted, new kitchens and baths, refinished hardwood floors, new deck, new efficient water heater and HVAC.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1830 E Thornton Drive
1830 East Thornton Drive, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1713 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 (no pets please)! This 3 BR 2 BA ranch over unfinished walkout basement has just been renovated! Perfect location in Childs School district AND only 2 miles to IU campus! Some of the updates include completely new kitchen with

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1209 W Aspen Court
1209 West Aspen Court, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1968 sqft
Immaculate home in great northside location. Spacious open floor plan with beautiful wood flooring thru main part of home. (Bedrooms are carpeted) Large half acre lot is fenced for privacy. Located at end of cul de sac so little to no traffic.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sycamore Knolls
1 Unit Available
2620 E Rock Creek Drive
2620 East Rock Creek Drive, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2454 sqft
Gorgeous renewed home in the idyllic Sycamore Knolls neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and two large living rooms with large picture windows and a stone fireplace that give this home wonderful room to grow and live.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Bryan Park
1 Unit Available
1405 S Palmer Avenue
1405 South Palmer Avenue, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1191 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath house located near Bryan Park. Will get updated flooring before move-in. Home features a large backyard with a privacy fence, a nice deck, and a hot tub.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bloomington, IN

Bloomington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

