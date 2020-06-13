Apartment List
56 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bloomington, IN

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
$
Allisonville
42 Units Available
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St., Bloomington, IN
Studio
$720
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
844 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fountain Park Apartments in Bloomington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
22 Units Available
Woodbridge Bloomington II
3403 John Hinkle Pl, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1177 sqft
Just east of the Indiana University Campus, Woodbridge Apartments offer a serene sense of community that takes pride in its diverse population.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
22 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1177 sqft
Fun, relaxed property minutes from Indiana University Campus along the IU Bike Path. Pet-friendly property with on-site parking. Washer-dryer hookups and dishwashers in each unit. On-site pool. Overlooks wooded area.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$760
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1080 sqft
Beautiful wooded landscaping in a home-like setting. Fully-equipped kitchens with GE appliances, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Relax at the pool, basketball court or clubhouse. Pet-friendly with on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
$
Grandview Hills
62 Units Available
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meadow Park is located on the East side of Bloomington and sits on 19 beautiful acres with mature trees and landscaping giving it a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 09:08pm
13 Units Available
Acadia Court
3008 S Acadia Ct, Bloomington, IN
Studio
$574
1 Bedroom
$699
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Acadia Court in Southeast Bloomington is close to Indiana University and the Monroe County YMCA in beautiful Bloomington, IN. Acadia Court will provide you with the rolling terrain, scenic views, and great location of Bloomington's south side.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,035
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1135 sqft
Welcome to the luxurious, and newly renovated, Steeplechase Apartments. Choose from six spacious floor plans of 1 and 2-bedroom homes, each with an incredible list of features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:00pm
21 Units Available
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike, Bloomington, IN
Studio
$1,099
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1061 sqft
In a wooded community within a short drive of the freeways and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool, theater room and fitness center. Homes offer a patio or balcony, luxury vinyl tile, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$590
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$815
1011 sqft
Don't let the road construction stop you from visiting our community! View directions to avoid the construction now. The Reserve at Chandlers Glen is an affordable apartment community located in Bloomington, Indiana.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
12 Units Available
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1107 sqft
Located in desirable southwest Bloomington, Adams Village is your luxurious sanctuary from the everyday. Our 1 and 2 -bedroom townhome style apartments offer private entrances, full-size washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
6th and Ritter
1 Unit Available
1306 1/2 West 6th Street
1306 1/2 W 6th St, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$625
525 sqft
1306 1/2 West 6th Street Available 08/15/20 1 bedroom , 1 bath Studio like Duplex - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020! Property features 1 bedroom, 1 bath and is conveniently located in the downtown Bloomington area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Garden Hill
1 Unit Available
115 E 16th
115 East 16th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
115 E 16th Available 08/12/20 115 East 16th Street - This 3 bedroom unit is close to campus, close to downtown and close to the stadium! It has a front porch that is great for BBQ's and a large unfinished basement for storage! Have more than 3

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
6th and Ritter
1 Unit Available
1306 West 6th Street
1306 West 6th Street, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$675
525 sqft
1306 West 6th Street Available 08/17/20 1 bedroom , 1 bath Studio like Duplex - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020! Property features 1 bedroom, 1 bath and is conveniently located in the downtown Bloomington area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
2210 E 7th St
2210 East 7th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
926 sqft
2210 E 7th St Available 08/17/20 7th and Roosevelt - August 2020 - 0.1 miles to IU E Bus (connects to all IU Buses) 0.3 miles to the School of Education 0.6 miles to International Studies and Wells Library 0.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elm Heights
1 Unit Available
723 E 2nd St
723 East 2nd Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
723 E 2nd St Available 08/06/20 723 E. 2nd Street - Beautiful 3 bedroom home located in a highly desired neighborhood on the south side. Newly remodeled with updated hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen, and total renovation in the upstairs bathroom...

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elm Heights
1 Unit Available
525 E Smith Avenue
525 East Smith Avenue, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
525 E. Smith Avenue - Henderson Crossing is an excellent place to call home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
2618 E 7th St
2618 East 7th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
2618 E 7th St Available 07/12/20 - Located near IU campus and east side shopping. This home is nestled away on a dead-end street. Limestone ranch over full basement. Hardwood floors on main floor. Eat in kitchen.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mc Doel Gardens
1 Unit Available
1416 South Madison Street
1416 Madison Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
860 sqft
1416 South Madison Street Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom, 1 bath home available August 2020 - This three-bedroom, one bath home, is located on Bloomington's southside near Switchyard Park and B-line, a block away, less than a 5-minute walk.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
2619 East 5th Street
2619 East 5th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
912 sqft
2619 East 5th Street Available 08/15/20 Cozy 3 bedroom house located close to campus! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located just minutes from campus and public transportation Home features appliances which includes a electric stove, refrigerator,

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elm Heights
1 Unit Available
505 S Highland
505 South Highland Avenue, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$3,775
505 S Highland Available 08/10/20 505 Highland - JUST STEPS FROM MOTHER BEARS, BEAR'S PLACE, SOMA AND THE JACOB'S SCHOOL OF MUSIC! This home was completely redone inside a few years ago, and is EXTREMELY spacious with nice finishes! Dont be fooled

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
2513 E 5th St.
2513 East 5th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2513 E 5th St. Bloomington, IN 47408 - This 3 bedroom 1 bath is located near downtown, the mall, and campus. Inquire to set up a viewing to see the property. (RLNE4622514)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1316 North Lincoln Street
1316 North Lincoln Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,875
1540 sqft
1316 North Lincoln Street Available 08/13/20 - (RLNE4404503)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1395 North Lincoln Street
1395 N Lincoln St, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
1565 sqft
- (RLNE3639286)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pinestone
1 Unit Available
624 East Moody Drive
624 East Moody Drive, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1260 sqft
624 East Moody Drive Available 09/01/20 A Must See 3 bedroom Home! - Property features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with a covered front porch. Large living and dining room, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bloomington, IN

Finding an apartment in Bloomington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

