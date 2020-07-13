All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Bradford Ridge

2900 W Ridge Rd · (812) 213-4574
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2900 W Ridge Rd, Bloomington, IN 47403

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2810-E · Avail. now

$740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 544 sqft

Unit 711-C · Avail. Aug 6

$765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 544 sqft

Unit 2800-A · Avail. Aug 7

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 544 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2800-D · Avail. Sep 2

$970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Unit 711-H · Avail. Sep 16

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 799 sqft

Unit 811-F · Avail. Sep 8

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 799 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 701-J · Avail. Aug 7

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 701-I · Avail. Sep 5

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bradford Ridge.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
hardwood floors
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool table
accessible
pool
gym
on-site laundry
e-payments
Embrace living in one of the most charming pet-friendly apartment communities in Bloomington, IN! Picture coming home every day to lush landscaping, cozy homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. With one-, two- and three-bedroom homes for rent, we have something for everyone at Bradford Ridge Apartments.

Expect to be surrounded in nature’s beauty with a wooded setting that includes trails nearby. A clubhouse with billiards, basketball court, and playground are just some of the things that you will find on our property. Our friendly on-site management and maintenance teams are ready to help you when anything comes up. Inside your new home, more comfort awaits. Some of our highlights include upgraded apartments that feature new fixtures and furnishings. Fully-equipped kitchens with GE appliances, private balconies, and air conditioning are all a given. Expect carpeting and plank-style vinyl flooring meshing together along with exterior storage.

With close proximit

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bradford Ridge have any available units?
Bradford Ridge has 8 units available starting at $740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does Bradford Ridge have?
Some of Bradford Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bradford Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Bradford Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bradford Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Bradford Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Bradford Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Bradford Ridge offers parking.
Does Bradford Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bradford Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bradford Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Bradford Ridge has a pool.
Does Bradford Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Bradford Ridge has accessible units.
Does Bradford Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bradford Ridge has units with dishwashers.
