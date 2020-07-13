Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated hardwood floors extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool table accessible pool gym on-site laundry e-payments

Embrace living in one of the most charming pet-friendly apartment communities in Bloomington, IN! Picture coming home every day to lush landscaping, cozy homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. With one-, two- and three-bedroom homes for rent, we have something for everyone at Bradford Ridge Apartments.



Expect to be surrounded in nature’s beauty with a wooded setting that includes trails nearby. A clubhouse with billiards, basketball court, and playground are just some of the things that you will find on our property. Our friendly on-site management and maintenance teams are ready to help you when anything comes up. Inside your new home, more comfort awaits. Some of our highlights include upgraded apartments that feature new fixtures and furnishings. Fully-equipped kitchens with GE appliances, private balconies, and air conditioning are all a given. Expect carpeting and plank-style vinyl flooring meshing together along with exterior storage.



With close proximit