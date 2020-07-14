Reserve at Chandler's Glen

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly accepts section 8 basketball court bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar community garden guest parking online portal package receiving playground

Don't let the road construction stop you from visiting our community! View directions to avoid the construction now.



The Reserve at Chandlers Glen is an affordable apartment community located in Bloomington, Indiana. Whether youre looking for a one, two or three bedroom apartment, we have a floor plan that is sure to meet your needs.Our location offers a serene retreat tucked away from all the stress the city can bring. Located just five minutes from Indiana University Campus and Football Stadium, it is the perfect location for IU students! Our location on the city bus line makes transportation to the IU campus a breeze! The community also offers easy access to SR 37, and is conveniently located near the following school districts: HeadStart, Fairview Elementary, Tri North Middle School and North High School. We are also located near downtown Bloomington, shopping and dining.



At The Reserve at Chandlers Glen you will find well-maintained apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds and professional on-site office and maintenance service teams. The community offers several amenities including online rent payments and maintenance requests, a jogging trail, a basketball court and convenience to everyday shopping and dining. The apartments feature open concept floor plans, washer and dryer connections and abundant closet space.