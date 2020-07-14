All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Reserve at Chandler's Glen

1320 N Arlington Park Dr · (812) 359-1387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1320 N Arlington Park Dr, Bloomington, IN 47404

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

One Bed Apartment-1

$590

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Two Bed Apartment I-1

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 843 sqft

Two Bed Apartment II-1

$775

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 852 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Three Bed Apartment-1

$815

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reserve at Chandler's Glen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
coffee bar
community garden
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
playground
Don't let the road construction stop you from visiting our community! View directions to avoid the construction now.

The Reserve at Chandlers Glen is an affordable apartment community located in Bloomington, Indiana. Whether youre looking for a one, two or three bedroom apartment, we have a floor plan that is sure to meet your needs.Our location offers a serene retreat tucked away from all the stress the city can bring. Located just five minutes from Indiana University Campus and Football Stadium, it is the perfect location for IU students! Our location on the city bus line makes transportation to the IU campus a breeze! The community also offers easy access to SR 37, and is conveniently located near the following school districts: HeadStart, Fairview Elementary, Tri North Middle School and North High School. We are also located near downtown Bloomington, shopping and dining.

At The Reserve at Chandlers Glen you will find well-maintained apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds and professional on-site office and maintenance service teams. The community offers several amenities including online rent payments and maintenance requests, a jogging trail, a basketball court and convenience to everyday shopping and dining. The apartments feature open concept floor plans, washer and dryer connections and abundant closet space.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per person or $55 for married couple
Deposit: $200 up to the first full month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $50 hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Exotic animals, large birds, snakes, reptiles, can certain dog breeds. Contact the rental office for a full detailed list of restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reserve at Chandler's Glen have any available units?
Reserve at Chandler's Glen offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $590, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $725, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $815. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does Reserve at Chandler's Glen have?
Some of Reserve at Chandler's Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reserve at Chandler's Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Reserve at Chandler's Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reserve at Chandler's Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Reserve at Chandler's Glen is pet friendly.
Does Reserve at Chandler's Glen offer parking?
Yes, Reserve at Chandler's Glen offers parking.
Does Reserve at Chandler's Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reserve at Chandler's Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reserve at Chandler's Glen have a pool?
Yes, Reserve at Chandler's Glen has a pool.
Does Reserve at Chandler's Glen have accessible units?
Yes, Reserve at Chandler's Glen has accessible units.
Does Reserve at Chandler's Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reserve at Chandler's Glen has units with dishwashers.
