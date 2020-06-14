Apartment List
/
IN
/
bloomington
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 PM

17 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bloomington, IN

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Grandview Hills
60 Units Available
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
640 sqft
Meadow Park is located on the East side of Bloomington and sits on 19 beautiful acres with mature trees and landscaping giving it a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$760
544 sqft
Beautiful wooded landscaping in a home-like setting. Fully-equipped kitchens with GE appliances, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Relax at the pool, basketball court or clubhouse. Pet-friendly with on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 09:08pm
13 Units Available
Acadia Court
3008 S Acadia Ct, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$699
Acadia Court in Southeast Bloomington is close to Indiana University and the Monroe County YMCA in beautiful Bloomington, IN. Acadia Court will provide you with the rolling terrain, scenic views, and great location of Bloomington's south side.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
13 Units Available
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,035
713 sqft
Welcome to the luxurious, and newly renovated, Steeplechase Apartments. Choose from six spacious floor plans of 1 and 2-bedroom homes, each with an incredible list of features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
21 Units Available
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,179
702 sqft
In a wooded community within a short drive of the freeways and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool, theater room and fitness center. Homes offer a patio or balcony, luxury vinyl tile, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
$
Allisonville
42 Units Available
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St., Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
660 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fountain Park Apartments in Bloomington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
22 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
722 sqft
Fun, relaxed property minutes from Indiana University Campus along the IU Bike Path. Pet-friendly property with on-site parking. Washer-dryer hookups and dishwashers in each unit. On-site pool. Overlooks wooded area.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
22 Units Available
Woodbridge Bloomington II
3403 John Hinkle Pl, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
738 sqft
Just east of the Indiana University Campus, Woodbridge Apartments offer a serene sense of community that takes pride in its diverse population.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$590
650 sqft
Don't let the road construction stop you from visiting our community! View directions to avoid the construction now. The Reserve at Chandlers Glen is an affordable apartment community located in Bloomington, Indiana.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
12 Units Available
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
684 sqft
Located in desirable southwest Bloomington, Adams Village is your luxurious sanctuary from the everyday. Our 1 and 2 -bedroom townhome style apartments offer private entrances, full-size washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
6th and Ritter
1 Unit Available
1306 1/2 West 6th Street
1306 1/2 W 6th St, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$625
525 sqft
1306 1/2 West 6th Street Available 08/15/20 1 bedroom , 1 bath Studio like Duplex - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020! Property features 1 bedroom, 1 bath and is conveniently located in the downtown Bloomington area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
6th and Ritter
1 Unit Available
1306 West 6th Street
1306 West 6th Street, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$675
525 sqft
1306 West 6th Street Available 08/17/20 1 bedroom , 1 bath Studio like Duplex - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020! Property features 1 bedroom, 1 bath and is conveniently located in the downtown Bloomington area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Downtown Bloomington
1 Unit Available
420 W 6th Street
420 West 6th Street, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$900
598 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Move in Aug 7, 2020. 1 bedroom flat 3 blocks from the city center and 1.5 blocks to the B-Line. This upper level unit has 11 foot ceilings with an abundance of natural light.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Elm Heights
1 Unit Available
423 S Fess
423 South Fess Avenue, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
350 sqft
ALL utilities INCLUDED with Free WIFI and cable TV! Private parking included! Great price for the location!!! Private Updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with lots of closet space only 2 blocks to campus! ALL UTILITIES included in the rental

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Downtown Bloomington
1 Unit Available
107 N College Avenue
107 North College Avenue, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,600
900 sqft
2 BR LOFT ON THE COURTHOUSE SQUARE. Available August 2020.This loft is located in a recently restored historic building on the town square.It has two very large bedrooms & one bathroom overlooking the courthouse Square in Downtown Bloomington.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
Mulligan Place Apartments
205 East 20th Street, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$595
460 sqft
205 E 20th St. Available August 2020 Available 08/01/20 Available 2020-21 school year! Great Location!! This updated apartment near the stadiums and bus lines is available late July or early August 2020.

1 of 11

Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
Elm Heights
1 Unit Available
607 S Grant Street
607 South Grant Street, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$695
680 sqft
Available August 2020! Turn of the Century Bungalow close to downtown, the University, and Bryan Park. This one bedroom duplex features tall ceilings, good size rooms, large windows, and hardwood floors.

June 2020 Bloomington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bloomington Rent Report. Bloomington rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bloomington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Bloomington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bloomington Rent Report. Bloomington rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bloomington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Bloomington rents held steady over the past month

Bloomington rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bloomington stand at $750 for a one-bedroom apartment and $956 for a two-bedroom. Bloomington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bloomington, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,229; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,143, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.4%).
    • South Bend, Fort Wayne, and Bloomington have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Bloomington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Bloomington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Bloomington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bloomington's median two-bedroom rent of $956 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Bloomington.
    • While Bloomington's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bloomington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Bloomington.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBloomington 3 BedroomsBloomington Apartments under $800
    Bloomington Apartments with BalconyBloomington Apartments with GarageBloomington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Apartments with Pool
    Bloomington Apartments with Washer-DryerBloomington Dog Friendly ApartmentsBloomington Luxury PlacesBloomington Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INTerre Haute, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
    Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
    Washington, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Indiana University-BloomingtonUniversity of Indianapolis
    Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
    Butler University