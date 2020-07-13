Apartment List
/
IN
/
bloomington
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 AM

9 Apartments under $800 for rent in Bloomington, IN

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$740
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
799 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1080 sqft
Beautiful wooded landscaping in a home-like setting. Fully-equipped kitchens with GE appliances, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Relax at the pool, basketball court or clubhouse. Pet-friendly with on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 08:48pm
6 Units Available
Acadia Court
3008 S Acadia Ct, Bloomington, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$739
2 Bedrooms
$939
Acadia Court in Southeast Bloomington is close to Indiana University and the Monroe County YMCA in beautiful Bloomington, IN. Acadia Court will provide you with the rolling terrain, scenic views, and great location of Bloomington's south side.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
23 Units Available
Grandview Hills
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meadow Park is located on the East side of Bloomington and sits on 19 beautiful acres with mature trees and landscaping giving it a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
$
6 Units Available
Allisonville
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St., Bloomington, IN
Studio
$720
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$820
844 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fountain Park Apartments in Bloomington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$590
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$815
1011 sqft
Don't let the road construction stop you from visiting our community! View directions to avoid the construction now. The Reserve at Chandlers Glen is an affordable apartment community located in Bloomington, Indiana.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Old Northeast
712 1/2 E. Cottage Grove Ave
712 1/2 E Cottage Grove Ave, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
***AVAILABLE August 2021*** 1 Bedroom House - Quiet and close to Campus - ***AVAILABLE August 2021*** Two blocks from IU Geology building and Woodlawn Field, off street parking.

1 of 11

Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Elm Heights
607 S Grant Street
607 South Grant Street, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$695
680 sqft
Available August 2020! Turn of the Century Bungalow close to downtown, the University, and Bryan Park. This one bedroom duplex features tall ceilings, good size rooms, large windows, and hardwood floors.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Mulligan Place Apartments
205 East 20th Street, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$615
460 sqft
Available 2020-21 school year! Great Location!! This updated apartment near the stadiums and bus lines is available late July or early August 2020. The rent is $615 and includes water, sewer and trash removal.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
2446 S Brittany Lane
2446 Brittany Lane, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
1395 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom tri-level townhome in Winslow Ridge. The unit comes fully furnished and includes a washer/dryer. Lower level features a large, fully finished basement and the laundry room. Upper level features both bedrooms and a full bath.

July 2020 Bloomington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bloomington Rent Report. Bloomington rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bloomington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Bloomington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bloomington Rent Report. Bloomington rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bloomington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Bloomington rents held steady over the past month

Bloomington rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bloomington stand at $750 for a one-bedroom apartment and $956 for a two-bedroom. Bloomington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bloomington, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,227; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,147, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.9%).
    • Fort Wayne, Bloomington, and South Bend have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.3%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Bloomington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Bloomington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Bloomington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bloomington's median two-bedroom rent of $956 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Bloomington's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bloomington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Bloomington.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBloomington 3 BedroomsBloomington Apartments under $800
    Bloomington Apartments with BalconyBloomington Apartments with GarageBloomington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Apartments with Pool
    Bloomington Apartments with Washer-DryerBloomington Dog Friendly ApartmentsBloomington Luxury PlacesBloomington Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INTerre Haute, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
    Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
    Washington, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Indiana University-BloomingtonUniversity of Indianapolis
    Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
    Butler University