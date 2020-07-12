72 Apartments for rent in Bloomington, IN with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$740
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
799 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1080 sqft
Beautiful wooded landscaping in a home-like setting. Fully-equipped kitchens with GE appliances, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Relax at the pool, basketball court or clubhouse. Pet-friendly with on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
18 Units Available
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike, Bloomington, IN
Studio
$1,099
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1061 sqft
In a wooded community within a short drive of the freeways and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool, theater room and fitness center. Homes offer a patio or balcony, luxury vinyl tile, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
12 Units Available
Woodbridge Bloomington II
3403 John Hinkle Pl, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1177 sqft
Just east of the Indiana University Campus, Woodbridge Apartments offer a serene sense of community that takes pride in its diverse population.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 08:48pm
6 Units Available
Acadia Court
3008 S Acadia Ct, Bloomington, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$739
2 Bedrooms
$939
Acadia Court in Southeast Bloomington is close to Indiana University and the Monroe County YMCA in beautiful Bloomington, IN. Acadia Court will provide you with the rolling terrain, scenic views, and great location of Bloomington's south side.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
23 Units Available
Grandview Hills
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meadow Park is located on the East side of Bloomington and sits on 19 beautiful acres with mature trees and landscaping giving it a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
$
6 Units Available
Allisonville
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St., Bloomington, IN
Studio
$720
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$820
844 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fountain Park Apartments in Bloomington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
9 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1177 sqft
Fun, relaxed property minutes from Indiana University Campus along the IU Bike Path. Pet-friendly property with on-site parking. Washer-dryer hookups and dishwashers in each unit. On-site pool. Overlooks wooded area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in desirable southwest Bloomington, Adams Village is your luxurious sanctuary from the everyday. Our 1 and 2 -bedroom townhome style apartments offer private entrances, full-size washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
10 Units Available
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,035
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1135 sqft
Welcome to the luxurious, and newly renovated, Steeplechase Apartments. Choose from six spacious floor plans of 1 and 2-bedroom homes, each with an incredible list of features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$590
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$815
1011 sqft
Don't let the road construction stop you from visiting our community! View directions to avoid the construction now. The Reserve at Chandlers Glen is an affordable apartment community located in Bloomington, Indiana.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rockport Hills
2351 S Peoples Court
2351 Peoples Court, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1016 sqft
*Available Now* Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath home with a gorgeous outdoor space - Updated home full of natural light.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bryan Park
1428 S Washington St
1428 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1344 sqft
1428 S Washington St Available 07/31/20 Available July 31, 2020 - Large four bed one and a half bath foursquare house! Close to IU, spacious front porch, near bus line and downtown Bloomington.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Elm Heights
535 E SMITH AVE
535 East Smith Avenue, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
535 E SMITH AVE Available 08/05/20 AVAIL AUGUST 2020 $1,100 MONTHLY - Located in Henderson Crossing at the corner of Atwater and Henderson, near Law School. Easy walking distance to campus.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
2618 E 7th St
2618 East 7th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
- Located near IU campus and east side shopping. This home is nestled away on a dead-end street. Limestone ranch over full basement. Hardwood floors on main floor. Eat in kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3835 Lydia Lane
3835 East Lydia Lane, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3835 Lydia Lane Available 08/07/20 Available August 2020 Monthly rent $1,300 - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 3.5 bath condo located on the East side of Bloomington just pass the College Mall.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
117 N Jefferson St
117 North Jefferson Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
117 N Jefferson St Available 08/12/20 August 2020 - 5 bedroom 2 bath - 2 living rooms - 5 bedroom ranch with full finished basement. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on main level, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2nd living room downstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Elm Heights
723 E 2nd St
723 East 2nd Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
723 E 2nd St Available 08/06/20 723 E. 2nd Street - Beautiful 3 bedroom home located in a highly desired neighborhood on the south side. Newly remodeled with updated hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen, and total renovation in the upstairs bathroom...

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Elm Heights
525 E Smith Avenue
525 East Smith Avenue, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
525 E. Smith Avenue - Henderson Crossing is an excellent place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
2533 E Eastgate Ln
2533 Eastgate Lane, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2533 E Eastgate - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with a two car attached garage, fenced in yard, w/d included, beautiful hardwood floors, and a cool retro kitchen. You will have fast access to IU, the mall, and the highway.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Bryan Park
3431 S Constance Ave
3431 Constance Ave, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1951 sqft
3 Bedrooms 2.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1630 S Ira Street
1630 South Ira Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2007 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom three and a half bathroom executive rental! Located at Smithwood at Renwick, close to shopping, restaurants, parks, the university, and theater. Open floor plan with contemporary finishes.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
130 N Roosevelt St
130 North Roosevelt Street, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This 2 bedroom house offers a clean modern appeal located in the beautiful Green Acres neighborhood conveniently between campus and College Mall.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Saint James Woods
3814 E Regents Circle
3814 East Regents Circle, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1784 sqft
Beautiful Home in Saint James Woods - Bright open floor plan in Saint James Woods. This home features a 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings in the living room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bloomington
396 S. Washington St
396 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,980
396 S. Washington St Available 08/14/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST, 2020 - 4 Bedroom-3.
City Guide for Bloomington, IN

Aloha and welcome to the virtual nerve center for your Bloomington, Indiana apartment-finding scavenger hunt! Situated on the scenic, rolling hills of southern Indiana, B-Town is one of the American Heartland’s most eclectic and energetic communities. Looking to score a primo pad in Bloomington? Then stick with us, ladies and gents, because the perfect apartment for you is just a few clicks away… See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bloomington, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bloomington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

