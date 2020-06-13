Apartment List
/
IN
/
bloomington
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:28 AM

81 Apartments for rent in Bloomington, IN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
21 Units Available
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike, Bloomington, IN
Studio
$1,099
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1061 sqft
In a wooded community within a short drive of the freeways and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool, theater room and fitness center. Homes offer a patio or balcony, luxury vinyl tile, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$765
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1080 sqft
Beautiful wooded landscaping in a home-like setting. Fully-equipped kitchens with GE appliances, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Relax at the pool, basketball court or clubhouse. Pet-friendly with on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
23 Units Available
Woodbridge Bloomington II
3403 John Hinkle Pl, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1177 sqft
Just east of the Indiana University Campus, Woodbridge Apartments offer a serene sense of community that takes pride in its diverse population.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
$
Grandview Hills
62 Units Available
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meadow Park is located on the East side of Bloomington and sits on 19 beautiful acres with mature trees and landscaping giving it a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
$
Allisonville
44 Units Available
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St., Bloomington, IN
Studio
$720
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
844 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fountain Park Apartments in Bloomington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 09:08pm
13 Units Available
Acadia Court
3008 S Acadia Ct, Bloomington, IN
Studio
$574
1 Bedroom
$699
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Acadia Court in Southeast Bloomington is close to Indiana University and the Monroe County YMCA in beautiful Bloomington, IN. Acadia Court will provide you with the rolling terrain, scenic views, and great location of Bloomington's south side.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
13 Units Available
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,035
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1135 sqft
Welcome to the luxurious, and newly renovated, Steeplechase Apartments. Choose from six spacious floor plans of 1 and 2-bedroom homes, each with an incredible list of features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
23 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1177 sqft
Fun, relaxed property minutes from Indiana University Campus along the IU Bike Path. Pet-friendly property with on-site parking. Washer-dryer hookups and dishwashers in each unit. On-site pool. Overlooks wooded area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$590
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$815
1011 sqft
Don't let the road construction stop you from visiting our community! View directions to avoid the construction now. The Reserve at Chandlers Glen is an affordable apartment community located in Bloomington, Indiana.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
12 Units Available
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1107 sqft
Located in desirable southwest Bloomington, Adams Village is your luxurious sanctuary from the everyday. Our 1 and 2 -bedroom townhome style apartments offer private entrances, full-size washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Grandview Hills
1 Unit Available
3950 East 10th Street
3950 East 10th Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2516 sqft
This unique, and interesting floor plan house is up for rental for college year 2020 - 2021 (starts Aug 01, 20 and ends Jul 30, 21.) This house has full of spaces with interesting amenities, like look-out jacuzzi tub, and back porch and yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1374 College Mall Rd
1374 South College Mall Road, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1374 College Mall Rd - Gentry Quarters Available 06/30/20 Gentry Quarters - 2BD/2BA - Gentry Quarters is a sophisticated condominium community nestled on the eastside of Bloomington across from the College Mall offering you shopping and great dining

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2511 East Covenanter Drive
2511 East Covenanter Drive, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1712 sqft
2511 East Covenanter Drive Available 09/15/20 Large 2 bed 2 bath home located in Bloomington! - This home has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. A large dinning room is perfect for friend or family gatherings.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Bloomington
1 Unit Available
304 West Kirkwood #308
304 West Kirkwood Avenue, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1233 sqft
304 West Kirkwood #308 Available 06/19/20 Two-bedroom Apartment Located at The Foundry! - The Foundry is located downtown on Kirkwood Avenue. This two-bedroom, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bryan Park
1 Unit Available
609 S. Washington St
609 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1792 sqft
***August 2021 - Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home!*** - This beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home is available for August 2021 move in! Located on quiet south Washington street - close to Indiana University campus! This house features Brand New Hardwood Floors,

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Bloomington
1 Unit Available
396 S. Washington St
396 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,980
396 S. Washington St Available 08/14/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST, 2020 - 4 Bedroom-3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Bloomington
1 Unit Available
342 S. Washington St
342 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,980
2031 sqft
342 S. Washington St Available 08/14/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 - 4 Bedroom-3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Bloomington
1 Unit Available
348 S. Washington St
348 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,980
2031 sqft
348 S. Washington St Available 08/14/20 ***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020*** - 4 Bedroom-4.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
426 E. 10th
426 East 10th Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2790 sqft
426 E.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3429 S Kennedy Dr
3429 South Kennedy Drive, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1314 sqft
3429 S Kennedy Dr Available 08/06/20 August 2020 - Well maintained duplex located in Walnut Springs on Bloomington's south side which is convenient to shopping, services, or 10 minutes to IU or convenient to HWY 37.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
2618 E 7th St
2618 East 7th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
2618 E 7th St Available 07/12/20 - Located near IU campus and east side shopping. This home is nestled away on a dead-end street. Limestone ranch over full basement. Hardwood floors on main floor. Eat in kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
6th and Ritter
1 Unit Available
1306 1/2 West 6th Street
1306 1/2 W 6th St, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$625
525 sqft
1306 1/2 West 6th Street Available 08/15/20 1 bedroom , 1 bath Studio like Duplex - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020! Property features 1 bedroom, 1 bath and is conveniently located in the downtown Bloomington area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1368 Cobble Creek Circle
1368 South Cobble Creek Circle, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1368 Cobble Creek Circle Available 08/12/20 Available June 2020 Monthly rent $1,300 - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo located on the East side of Bloomington just pass the College Mall.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
408 E. Cottage Grove Ave
408 East Cottage Grove Avenue, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
1723 sqft
408 E. Cottage Grove Ave Available 08/14/20 ***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020*** Newly remodeled 5 bed home - 5 beds, 2 baths. Wine bar in living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bloomington, IN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bloomington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBloomington 3 BedroomsBloomington Apartments under $800
Bloomington Apartments with BalconyBloomington Apartments with GarageBloomington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Apartments with Pool
Bloomington Apartments with Washer-DryerBloomington Dog Friendly ApartmentsBloomington Luxury PlacesBloomington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INTerre Haute, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Washington, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-BloomingtonUniversity of Indianapolis
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University