Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments internet access smoke-free community

Located in desirable southwest Bloomington, Adams Village is your luxurious sanctuary from the everyday. Our 1 and 2 -bedroom townhome style apartments offer private entrances, full-size washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Many units also include attached garages and bonus rooms. Plus, brand new 1, 2, and 3 -bedroom apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors available. Also enjoy our brand new clubhouse with resort-style pool and sundeck, indoor golf and game simulator, 24-hour fitness center, and more. Combine our picturesque setting with our commitment to delivering the highest level of service and you’ll see that Adams Village is ready to welcome you home.