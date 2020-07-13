All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like
Adams Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, IN
/
Adams Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:22 AM

Adams Village

2739 South Boardwalk Circle · (833) 822-9238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2739 South Boardwalk Circle, Bloomington, IN 47403

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 001 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Adams Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
internet access
smoke-free community
Located in desirable southwest Bloomington, Adams Village is your luxurious sanctuary from the everyday. Our 1 and 2 -bedroom townhome style apartments offer private entrances, full-size washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Many units also include attached garages and bonus rooms. Plus, brand new 1, 2, and 3 -bedroom apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors available. Also enjoy our brand new clubhouse with resort-style pool and sundeck, indoor golf and game simulator, 24-hour fitness center, and more. Combine our picturesque setting with our commitment to delivering the highest level of service and you’ll see that Adams Village is ready to welcome you home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30/applicant
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $200/1 Bedroom; $300/2 Bedroom; $400/3 Bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $200/pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/pet
restrictions: No weight limit, Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Pit Bull, Chow Chow, Akita, Doberman Pinscher
Parking Details: Free parking lot parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Adams Village have any available units?
Adams Village has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does Adams Village have?
Some of Adams Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Adams Village currently offering any rent specials?
Adams Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Adams Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Adams Village is pet friendly.
Does Adams Village offer parking?
Yes, Adams Village offers parking.
Does Adams Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Adams Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Adams Village have a pool?
Yes, Adams Village has a pool.
Does Adams Village have accessible units?
Yes, Adams Village has accessible units.
Does Adams Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Adams Village has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike
Bloomington, IN 47401
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd
Bloomington, IN 47401
Acadia Court
3008 S Acadia Ct
Bloomington, IN 47401
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd
Bloomington, IN 47408
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St.
Bloomington, IN 47408
Woodbridge Bloomington II
3403 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd
Bloomington, IN 47403

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 BedroomsBloomington Apartments with BalconyBloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INTerre Haute, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INWashington, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-BloomingtonUniversity of IndianapolisMarian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University