Apartment List
/
IN
/
bloomington
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:06 PM

106 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bloomington, IN

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1080 sqft
Beautiful wooded landscaping in a home-like setting. Fully-equipped kitchens with GE appliances, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Relax at the pool, basketball court or clubhouse. Pet-friendly with on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$815
1011 sqft
Don't let the road construction stop you from visiting our community! View directions to avoid the construction now. The Reserve at Chandlers Glen is an affordable apartment community located in Bloomington, Indiana.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:22pm
24 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1177 sqft
Fun, relaxed property minutes from Indiana University Campus along the IU Bike Path. Pet-friendly property with on-site parking. Washer-dryer hookups and dishwashers in each unit. On-site pool. Overlooks wooded area.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
24 Units Available
Woodbridge Bloomington II
3403 John Hinkle Pl, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1177 sqft
Just east of the Indiana University Campus, Woodbridge Apartments offer a serene sense of community that takes pride in its diverse population.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1000 W 11th Street
1000 West 11th Street, Bloomington, IN
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1000 W 11th Street in Bloomington. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sycamore Knolls
1 Unit Available
2212 East Queens Way
2212 East Queens Way, Bloomington, IN
2212 East Queens Way Available 08/03/20 Beautiful home located in Sycamore Knolls! - This home is a beautiful 4bd, 2.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
942 Waterloo Drive
942 East Waterloo Drive, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Condo in Bloomington - Property Id: 22515 Spacious condo in south of Bloomington. It is a great fit for small family, graduate student. Newly renovated. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Ridge
1 Unit Available
3630 E Park Ln
3630 East Park Lane, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1262 sqft
3630 E Park Ln Available 07/17/20 Park Ridge - July/August 2020 - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch located in Park Ridge.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4292 E Janet Dr
4292 East Janet Drive, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2047 sqft
4292 E Janet Dr Available 06/19/20 Large 3 bed, 2 bath home in Mcelhinney Addition - This home was built in 2012 and features vaulted ceilings, garage, and a large yard. Master bath has a double vanity and garden tub.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Saint James Woods
1 Unit Available
3814 E Regents Circle
3814 East Regents Circle, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1784 sqft
3814 E Regents Circle Available 07/03/20 Beautiful Home in Saint James Woods - Bright open floor plan in Saint James Woods. This home features a 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings in the living room.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mc Doel Gardens
1 Unit Available
1416 South Madison Street
1416 Madison Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
860 sqft
1416 South Madison Street Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom, 1 bath home available August 2020 - This three-bedroom, one bath home, is located on Bloomington's southside near Switchyard Park and B-line, a block away, less than a 5-minute walk.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
2210 E 7th St
2210 East 7th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
926 sqft
2210 E 7th St Available 08/17/20 7th and Roosevelt - August 2020 - 0.1 miles to IU E Bus (connects to all IU Buses) 0.3 miles to the School of Education 0.6 miles to International Studies and Wells Library 0.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
101 S Union St
101 South Union Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
3 bed 3 bath - 5th and Union - NOW/Summer/August 2020 - Newly updated 3 bed 3 bath! Amazing location bordering IU Campus' Eastern edge, just 1 block to IU Campus C and E buses! New kitchen and bath fixtures, roof, interior and exterior (Spring

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
2619 East 5th Street
2619 East 5th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
912 sqft
2619 East 5th Street Available 08/15/20 Cozy 3 bedroom house located close to campus! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located just minutes from campus and public transportation Home features appliances which includes a electric stove, refrigerator,

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bryan Park
1 Unit Available
609 S. Washington St
609 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
***August 2021 - Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home!*** - This beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home is available for August 2021 move in! Located on quiet south Washington street - close to Indiana University campus! This house features Brand New Hardwood Floors,

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1630 S. Ira Street
1630 South Ira Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Available 6/1/2020 - Beautiful three bedroom three and a half bathroom executive rental! Located at Smithwood at Renwick, close to shopping, restaurants, parks, the university, and theater. Open floor plan with contemporary finishes.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
2513 E 5th St.
2513 East 5th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2513 E 5th St. Bloomington, IN 47408 - This 3 bedroom 1 bath is located near downtown, the mall, and campus. Inquire to set up a viewing to see the property. (RLNE4622514)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Bloomington
1 Unit Available
396 S. Washington St
396 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
396 S. Washington St Available 08/14/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST, 2020 - 4 Bedroom-3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Bloomington
1 Unit Available
342 S. Washington St
342 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
342 S. Washington St Available 08/14/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 - 4 Bedroom-3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Bloomington
1 Unit Available
348 S. Washington St
348 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
348 S. Washington St Available 08/14/20 ***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020*** - 4 Bedroom-4.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1316 North Lincoln Street
1316 North Lincoln Street, Bloomington, IN
1316 North Lincoln Street Available 08/13/20 - (RLNE4404503)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
121 N Roosevelt
121 North Roosevelt Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
- NEWLY REMODELED!!!!! This house is located just blocks from campus and has all new faux laminate hardwood flooring throughout and a newly remodeled kitchen, bathrooms and bedrooms! Call about this house before it's gone! (RLNE4073149)

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bittner Woods
1 Unit Available
2714 East Pine Lane
2714 East Pine Lane, Bloomington, IN
2714 East Pine Lane Available 06/30/20 Beautiful, Executive Home located on Bloomington's East Side! - This 4 bedroom executive home features hardwood floors, ample storage space, and multiple fireplaces! The kitchen comes equipped with a stove,

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
306 N Roosevelt St
306 North Roosevelt Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1230 sqft
306 N Roosevelt St Available 08/11/20 Furnished - 7th and Roosevelt - August 2020 - 3 bed 2 bath on IU's quiet east side. Walk, ride your bike, or take the bus to class. IU Campus Bus (E) is just 3 short blocks from your door.

June 2020 Bloomington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bloomington Rent Report. Bloomington rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bloomington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Bloomington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bloomington Rent Report. Bloomington rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bloomington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Bloomington rents held steady over the past month

Bloomington rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bloomington stand at $750 for a one-bedroom apartment and $956 for a two-bedroom. Bloomington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bloomington, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,229; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,143, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.4%).
    • South Bend, Fort Wayne, and Bloomington have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Bloomington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Bloomington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Bloomington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bloomington's median two-bedroom rent of $956 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Bloomington.
    • While Bloomington's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bloomington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Bloomington.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBloomington 3 BedroomsBloomington Apartments under $800
    Bloomington Apartments with BalconyBloomington Apartments with GarageBloomington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Apartments with Pool
    Bloomington Apartments with Washer-DryerBloomington Dog Friendly ApartmentsBloomington Luxury PlacesBloomington Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INTerre Haute, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
    Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
    Washington, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Indiana University-BloomingtonUniversity of Indianapolis
    Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
    Butler University