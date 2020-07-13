48 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bloomington, IN

AL
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$740
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
799 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1080 sqft
Beautiful wooded landscaping in a home-like setting. Fully-equipped kitchens with GE appliances, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Relax at the pool, basketball court or clubhouse. Pet-friendly with on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
18 Units Available
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike, Bloomington, IN
Studio
$1,099
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1061 sqft
In a wooded community within a short drive of the freeways and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool, theater room and fitness center. Homes offer a patio or balcony, luxury vinyl tile, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
12 Units Available
Woodbridge Bloomington II
3403 John Hinkle Pl, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1177 sqft
Just east of the Indiana University Campus, Woodbridge Apartments offer a serene sense of community that takes pride in its diverse population.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 08:48pm
6 Units Available
Acadia Court
3008 S Acadia Ct, Bloomington, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$739
2 Bedrooms
$939
Acadia Court in Southeast Bloomington is close to Indiana University and the Monroe County YMCA in beautiful Bloomington, IN. Acadia Court will provide you with the rolling terrain, scenic views, and great location of Bloomington's south side.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
23 Units Available
Grandview Hills
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meadow Park is located on the East side of Bloomington and sits on 19 beautiful acres with mature trees and landscaping giving it a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
$
6 Units Available
Allisonville
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St., Bloomington, IN
Studio
$720
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$820
844 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fountain Park Apartments in Bloomington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
9 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1177 sqft
Fun, relaxed property minutes from Indiana University Campus along the IU Bike Path. Pet-friendly property with on-site parking. Washer-dryer hookups and dishwashers in each unit. On-site pool. Overlooks wooded area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
1 Unit Available
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in desirable southwest Bloomington, Adams Village is your luxurious sanctuary from the everyday. Our 1 and 2 -bedroom townhome style apartments offer private entrances, full-size washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
10 Units Available
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,035
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1135 sqft
Welcome to the luxurious, and newly renovated, Steeplechase Apartments. Choose from six spacious floor plans of 1 and 2-bedroom homes, each with an incredible list of features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$590
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$815
1011 sqft
Don't let the road construction stop you from visiting our community! View directions to avoid the construction now. The Reserve at Chandlers Glen is an affordable apartment community located in Bloomington, Indiana.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rockport Hills
2351 S Peoples Court
2351 Peoples Court, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1016 sqft
*Available Now* Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath home with a gorgeous outdoor space - Updated home full of natural light.

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
2619 East 5th Street
2619 East 5th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
912 sqft
2619 East 5th Street Available 08/15/20 Cozy 3 bedroom house located close to campus! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located just minutes from campus and public transportation Home features appliances which includes a electric stove, refrigerator,

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1316 North Lincoln Street
1316 North Lincoln Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,875
1540 sqft
1316 North Lincoln Street Available 08/13/20 - (RLNE4404503)

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
2618 E 7th St
2618 East 7th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
- Located near IU campus and east side shopping. This home is nestled away on a dead-end street. Limestone ranch over full basement. Hardwood floors on main floor. Eat in kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pinestone
624 East Moody Drive
624 East Moody Drive, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1260 sqft
624 East Moody Drive Available 09/01/20 A Must See 3 bedroom Home! - Property features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with a covered front porch. Large living and dining room, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2412 South Woolery Mill Drive
2412 South Woolery Mill Drive, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
2412 South Woolery Mill Drive Available 09/15/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home is located on the south side of Bloomington. This town home has an open floor plan on the main level with a full sized HE washer/dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Elm Heights
723 E 2nd St
723 East 2nd Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
723 E 2nd St Available 08/06/20 723 E. 2nd Street - Beautiful 3 bedroom home located in a highly desired neighborhood on the south side. Newly remodeled with updated hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen, and total renovation in the upstairs bathroom...

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Elm Heights
525 E Smith Avenue
525 East Smith Avenue, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
525 E. Smith Avenue - Henderson Crossing is an excellent place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
2533 E Eastgate Ln
2533 Eastgate Lane, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2533 E Eastgate - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with a two car attached garage, fenced in yard, w/d included, beautiful hardwood floors, and a cool retro kitchen. You will have fast access to IU, the mall, and the highway.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
130 N Roosevelt St
130 North Roosevelt Street, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This 2 bedroom house offers a clean modern appeal located in the beautiful Green Acres neighborhood conveniently between campus and College Mall.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mc Doel Gardens
1416 South Madison Street
1416 Madison Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
860 sqft
1416 South Madison Street Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom, 1 bath home available August 2020 - This three-bedroom, one bath home, is located on Bloomington's southside near Switchyard Park and B-line, a block away, less than a 5-minute walk.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1314 North Lincoln Street
1314 North Lincoln Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,875
2150 sqft
1314 North Lincoln Street Available 08/13/20 - (RLNE3639294)

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1447 W Allen St
1447 West Allen Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3000 sqft
3 BR/3.5 Bath Available Aug 2020 Available 08/07/20 Available Aug 7, 2020. Huge 4 BR/2 Bath townhome with attached garage. Includes full-sized W/D and complete kitchen appliance package. All BR's are huge with spacious closets.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
106 S Roosevelt
106 South Roosevelt Street, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
106 South Roosevelt - This house comes with refurbished hardwood floors, washer/dryer, and an updated kitchen and bathroom. Outside, you’ll love the screened in front porch and the fenced in back yard.
Rent Report
Bloomington

July 2020 Bloomington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bloomington Rent Report. Bloomington rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bloomington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Bloomington rents held steady over the past month

Bloomington rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bloomington stand at $750 for a one-bedroom apartment and $956 for a two-bedroom. Bloomington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bloomington, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,227; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,147, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.9%).
    • Fort Wayne, Bloomington, and South Bend have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.3%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Bloomington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Bloomington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Bloomington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bloomington's median two-bedroom rent of $956 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Bloomington's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bloomington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Bloomington.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

