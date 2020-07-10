Apartment List
69 Apartments for rent in Bloomington, IN with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
3 Units Available
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in desirable southwest Bloomington, Adams Village is your luxurious sanctuary from the everyday. Our 1 and 2 -bedroom townhome style apartments offer private entrances, full-size washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
21 Units Available
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike, Bloomington, IN
Studio
$1,099
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1061 sqft
In a wooded community within a short drive of the freeways and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool, theater room and fitness center. Homes offer a patio or balcony, luxury vinyl tile, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
12 Units Available
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,035
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1135 sqft
Welcome to the luxurious, and newly renovated, Steeplechase Apartments. Choose from six spacious floor plans of 1 and 2-bedroom homes, each with an incredible list of features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$590
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$815
1011 sqft
Don't let the road construction stop you from visiting our community! View directions to avoid the construction now. The Reserve at Chandlers Glen is an affordable apartment community located in Bloomington, Indiana.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bryan Park
1428 S Washington St
1428 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1344 sqft
1428 S Washington St Available 07/31/20 Available July 31, 2020 - Large four bed one and a half bath foursquare house! Close to IU, spacious front porch, near bus line and downtown Bloomington.

1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Old Northeast
418 E. 8th St
418 East 8th Street, Bloomington, IN
8 Bedrooms
$6,950
***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2022*** 8 BEDROOM GREAT LOCATION - Now taking reservations for 2020-2021 Large 8 bedroom home close to Kirkwood! Wonderful deck. Washer and dryer included. Call 844-254-RENT TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS TODAY! IUHOMES.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Pinestone
644 East Moody
644 East Moody Drive, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1188 sqft
644 East Moody Available 09/15/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath Home - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located on the south side of Bloomington close to restaurants, Frank Southern Ice Skating Arena, ball parks and more! Home has carpet throughout excluding

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3835 Lydia Lane
3835 East Lydia Lane, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3835 Lydia Lane Available 08/07/20 Available August 2020 Monthly rent $1,300 - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 3.5 bath condo located on the East side of Bloomington just pass the College Mall.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Bryan Park
3431 S Constance Ave
3431 Constance Ave, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1951 sqft
3 Bedrooms 2.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mc Doel Gardens
1416 South Madison Street
1416 Madison Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
860 sqft
1416 South Madison Street Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom, 1 bath home available August 2020 - This three-bedroom, one bath home, is located on Bloomington's southside near Switchyard Park and B-line, a block away, less than a 5-minute walk.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1630 S Ira Street
1630 South Ira Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2007 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom three and a half bathroom executive rental! Located at Smithwood at Renwick, close to shopping, restaurants, parks, the university, and theater. Open floor plan with contemporary finishes.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bloomington
396 S. Washington St
396 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,980
396 S. Washington St Available 08/14/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST, 2020 - 4 Bedroom-3.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Eastside
600 S. Rose Ave
600 South Rose Avenue, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
Ask
600 S. Rose Ave Available 08/13/20 AVAILABLE ON 8/13/2020 - Large four bedroom two bathroom house near IU campus! Throwback vintage kitchen with fridge, electric range, dishwasher, and built-in dining table.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bryan Park
609 S. Washington St
609 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1792 sqft
***August 2021 - Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home!*** - This beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home is available for August 2021 move in! Located on quiet south Washington street - close to Indiana University campus! This house features Brand New Hardwood Floors,

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1447 W Allen St
1447 West Allen Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3000 sqft
3 BR/3.5 Bath Available Aug 2020 Available 08/07/20 Available Aug 7, 2020. Huge 4 BR/2 Bath townhome with attached garage. Includes full-sized W/D and complete kitchen appliance package. All BR's are huge with spacious closets.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Elm Heights
719 E. Hunter Ave
719 East Hunter Avenue, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
1626 sqft
***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2021*** Updated 5 bedroom home - ***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2021*** 5 bed house with great outdoor space. 2 bedrooms on main level. Large open kitchen. Washer and dryer included. Online leases, applications, rent payments, etc.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
106 S Roosevelt
106 South Roosevelt Street, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
106 South Roosevelt - This house comes with refurbished hardwood floors, washer/dryer, and an updated kitchen and bathroom. Outside, you’ll love the screened in front porch and the fenced in back yard.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Old Northeast
402 E. 10th St.
402 East 10th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
402 East 10th - Come by and take a look at this house. It has off street parking, is blocks away from campus, restaurants, downtown, etc. You will enjoy the layout when you move into this place.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Old Northeast
609 N. Dunn St
609 North Dunn Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,600
1916 sqft
***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2021*** 5 Bedrooms- Flat Panel TV- Private Parking-This is one to see. - ***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2021*** Three bedrooms on main level with full bath, living room and kitchen. Lower level has two bedrooms, full bath and laundry room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1269 S Cobble Creek Circle
1269 South Cobble Creek Circle, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1240 sqft
Close to east side shopping & dining. Stella Ridge townhouse. 2 bedrooms with their own full bath. Half bath downstairs. Washer and dryer in unit. Plenty of parking. Front porch with patio out back.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1242 S College Mall Road
1242 South College Mall Road, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Newly renovated as of Summer 2019!!! Summer of 2019 updates include: new flooring, new appliances, new walls that are freshly painted. Two level unit.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3831 Lydia Lane
3831 East Lydia Lane, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3831 Lydia Lane Available 08/06/20 Available August 2020 Monthly rent $1,300 - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo located on the East side of Bloomington just pass the College Mall.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1364 S Cobble Creek Circle
1364 South Cobble Creek Circle, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1294 sqft
Two bedroom two and a half bath townhouse in popular Stella Ridge! Has a full basement with an extra large garage with shelving and additional storage, plus additional parking outside the garage.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1520 S Andrew Circle
1520 South Andrew Circle, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3983 sqft
Wonderful executive rental awaits! The tranquil Shadow Creek neighborhood provides a superior location, just a short distance to the Indiana University campus and within a five-minute walk to the nearby shopping area.

July 2020 Bloomington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bloomington Rent Report. Bloomington rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bloomington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bloomington rents held steady over the past month

Bloomington rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bloomington stand at $750 for a one-bedroom apartment and $956 for a two-bedroom. Bloomington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bloomington, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,227; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,147, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.9%).
    • Fort Wayne, Bloomington, and South Bend have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.3%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Bloomington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Bloomington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Bloomington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bloomington's median two-bedroom rent of $956 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Bloomington's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bloomington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Bloomington.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

