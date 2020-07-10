Apartment List
92 Luxury Apartments for rent in Bloomington, IN

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
20 Units Available
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike, Bloomington, IN
Studio
$1,099
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1061 sqft
In a wooded community within a short drive of the freeways and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool, theater room and fitness center. Homes offer a patio or balcony, luxury vinyl tile, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
12 Units Available
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,035
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1135 sqft
Welcome to the luxurious, and newly renovated, Steeplechase Apartments. Choose from six spacious floor plans of 1 and 2-bedroom homes, each with an incredible list of features and amenities.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rockport Hills
2351 S Peoples Court
2351 Peoples Court, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1016 sqft
*Available Now* Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath home with a gorgeous outdoor space - Updated home full of natural light.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bryan Park
1428 S Washington St
1428 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1344 sqft
1428 S Washington St Available 07/31/20 Available July 31, 2020 - Large four bed one and a half bath foursquare house! Close to IU, spacious front porch, near bus line and downtown Bloomington.

1 of 56

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
2619 East 5th Street
2619 East 5th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
912 sqft
2619 East 5th Street Available 08/15/20 Cozy 3 bedroom house located close to campus! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located just minutes from campus and public transportation Home features appliances which includes a electric stove, refrigerator,

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1316 North Lincoln Street
1316 North Lincoln Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,875
1540 sqft
1316 North Lincoln Street Available 08/13/20 - (RLNE4404503)

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
2618 E 7th St
2618 East 7th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
2618 E 7th St Available 07/12/20 - Located near IU campus and east side shopping. This home is nestled away on a dead-end street. Limestone ranch over full basement. Hardwood floors on main floor. Eat in kitchen.

1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Old Northeast
418 E. 8th St
418 East 8th Street, Bloomington, IN
8 Bedrooms
$6,950
***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2022*** 8 BEDROOM GREAT LOCATION - Now taking reservations for 2020-2021 Large 8 bedroom home close to Kirkwood! Wonderful deck. Washer and dryer included. Call 844-254-RENT TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS TODAY! IUHOMES.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Pinestone
624 East Moody Drive
624 East Moody Drive, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1260 sqft
624 East Moody Drive Available 09/01/20 A Must See 3 bedroom Home! - Property features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with a covered front porch. Large living and dining room, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Pinestone
644 East Moody
644 East Moody Drive, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1188 sqft
644 East Moody Available 09/15/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath Home - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located on the south side of Bloomington close to restaurants, Frank Southern Ice Skating Arena, ball parks and more! Home has carpet throughout excluding

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Garden Hill
120 E 17th St
120 East 17th Street, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1850 sqft
120 E 17th St Available 08/09/20 August 2020 - 4 bed 2 bath house- Available for sublease - Large finished basement Large eat-in kitchen Enclosed porch room/sitting room Call Sarge today for a showing 812-330-1501 (RLNE2646174)

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3835 Lydia Lane
3835 East Lydia Lane, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3835 Lydia Lane Available 08/07/20 Available August 2020 Monthly rent $1,300 - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 3.5 bath condo located on the East side of Bloomington just pass the College Mall.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
117 N Jefferson St
117 North Jefferson Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
117 N Jefferson St Available 08/12/20 August 2020 - 5 bedroom 2 bath - 2 living rooms - 5 bedroom ranch with full finished basement. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on main level, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2nd living room downstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Elm Heights
723 E 2nd St
723 East 2nd Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
723 E 2nd St Available 08/06/20 723 E. 2nd Street - Beautiful 3 bedroom home located in a highly desired neighborhood on the south side. Newly remodeled with updated hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen, and total renovation in the upstairs bathroom...

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Bryan Park
3431 S Constance Ave
3431 Constance Ave, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1951 sqft
3 Bedrooms 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
130 N Roosevelt St
130 North Roosevelt Street, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This 2 bedroom house offers a clean modern appeal located in the beautiful Green Acres neighborhood conveniently between campus and College Mall.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Saint James Woods
3814 E Regents Circle
3814 East Regents Circle, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1784 sqft
Beautiful Home in Saint James Woods - Bright open floor plan in Saint James Woods. This home features a 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings in the living room.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mc Doel Gardens
1416 South Madison Street
1416 Madison Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
860 sqft
1416 South Madison Street Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom, 1 bath home available August 2020 - This three-bedroom, one bath home, is located on Bloomington's southside near Switchyard Park and B-line, a block away, less than a 5-minute walk.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
105 N Roosevelt
105 North Roosevelt Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
- (RLNE5036102)

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1630 S Ira Street
1630 South Ira Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2007 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom three and a half bathroom executive rental! Located at Smithwood at Renwick, close to shopping, restaurants, parks, the university, and theater. Open floor plan with contemporary finishes.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bloomington
396 S. Washington St
396 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,980
396 S. Washington St Available 08/14/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST, 2020 - 4 Bedroom-3.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
121 N Roosevelt
121 North Roosevelt Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
- NEWLY REMODELED!!!!! This house is located just blocks from campus and has all new faux laminate hardwood flooring throughout and a newly remodeled kitchen, bathrooms and bedrooms! Call about this house before it's gone! (RLNE4073149)

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Eastside
600 S. Rose Ave
600 South Rose Avenue, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
Ask
600 S. Rose Ave Available 08/13/20 AVAILABLE ON 8/13/2020 - Large four bedroom two bathroom house near IU campus! Throwback vintage kitchen with fridge, electric range, dishwasher, and built-in dining table.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1314 North Lincoln Street
1314 North Lincoln Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,875
2150 sqft
1314 North Lincoln Street Available 08/13/20 - (RLNE3639294)

July 2020 Bloomington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bloomington Rent Report. Bloomington rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bloomington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bloomington rents held steady over the past month

Bloomington rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bloomington stand at $750 for a one-bedroom apartment and $956 for a two-bedroom. Bloomington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bloomington, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,227; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,147, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.9%).
    • Fort Wayne, Bloomington, and South Bend have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.3%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Bloomington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Bloomington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Bloomington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bloomington's median two-bedroom rent of $956 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Bloomington's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bloomington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Bloomington.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

