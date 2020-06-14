Apartment List
/
IN
/
bloomington
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 PM

41 Apartments for rent in Bloomington, IN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bloomington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
Grandview Hills
60 Units Available
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meadow Park is located on the East side of Bloomington and sits on 19 beautiful acres with mature trees and landscaping giving it a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
$
Allisonville
42 Units Available
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St., Bloomington, IN
Studio
$720
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
844 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fountain Park Apartments in Bloomington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$760
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1080 sqft
Beautiful wooded landscaping in a home-like setting. Fully-equipped kitchens with GE appliances, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Relax at the pool, basketball court or clubhouse. Pet-friendly with on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
13 Units Available
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,035
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1135 sqft
Welcome to the luxurious, and newly renovated, Steeplechase Apartments. Choose from six spacious floor plans of 1 and 2-bedroom homes, each with an incredible list of features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
12 Units Available
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1107 sqft
Located in desirable southwest Bloomington, Adams Village is your luxurious sanctuary from the everyday. Our 1 and 2 -bedroom townhome style apartments offer private entrances, full-size washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sycamore Knolls
1 Unit Available
2212 East Queens Way
2212 East Queens Way, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2076 sqft
2212 East Queens Way Available 08/03/20 Beautiful home located in Sycamore Knolls! - This home is a beautiful 4bd, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Park Ridge
1 Unit Available
3630 E Park Ln
3630 East Park Lane, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1262 sqft
3630 E Park Ln Available 07/17/20 Park Ridge - July/August 2020 - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch located in Park Ridge.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
101 S Union St
101 South Union Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
3 bed 3 bath - 5th and Union - NOW/Summer/August 2020 - Newly updated 3 bed 3 bath! Amazing location bordering IU Campus' Eastern edge, just 1 block to IU Campus C and E buses! New kitchen and bath fixtures, roof, interior and exterior (Spring

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bryan Park
1 Unit Available
609 S. Washington St
609 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1792 sqft
***August 2021 - Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home!*** - This beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home is available for August 2021 move in! Located on quiet south Washington street - close to Indiana University campus! This house features Brand New Hardwood Floors,

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1630 S. Ira Street
1630 South Ira Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2007 sqft
Available 6/1/2020 - Beautiful three bedroom three and a half bathroom executive rental! Located at Smithwood at Renwick, close to shopping, restaurants, parks, the university, and theater. Open floor plan with contemporary finishes.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
121 N Roosevelt
121 North Roosevelt Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
- NEWLY REMODELED!!!!! This house is located just blocks from campus and has all new faux laminate hardwood flooring throughout and a newly remodeled kitchen, bathrooms and bedrooms! Call about this house before it's gone! (RLNE4073149)

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bittner Woods
1 Unit Available
2714 East Pine Lane
2714 East Pine Lane, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2962 sqft
2714 East Pine Lane Available 07/15/20 Beautiful, Executive Home located on Bloomington's East Side! - This 4 bedroom executive home features hardwood floors, ample storage space, and multiple fireplaces! The kitchen comes equipped with a stove,

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
2618 E 7th St
2618 East 7th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
2618 E 7th St Available 07/12/20 - Located near IU campus and east side shopping. This home is nestled away on a dead-end street. Limestone ranch over full basement. Hardwood floors on main floor. Eat in kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Elm Heights
1 Unit Available
723 E 2nd St
723 East 2nd Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
723 E 2nd St Available 08/06/20 723 E. 2nd Street - Beautiful 3 bedroom home located in a highly desired neighborhood on the south side. Newly remodeled with updated hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen, and total renovation in the upstairs bathroom...

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
106 S Roosevelt
106 South Roosevelt Street, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
106 South Roosevelt - This house comes with refurbished hardwood floors, washer/dryer, and an updated kitchen and bathroom. Outside, youll love the screened in front porch and the fenced in back yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
609 N. Dunn St
609 North Dunn Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,600
1916 sqft
***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2021*** 5 Bedrooms- Flat Panel TV- Private Parking-This is one to see. - ***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2021*** Three bedrooms on main level with full bath, living room and kitchen. Lower level has two bedrooms, full bath and laundry room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bryan Park
1 Unit Available
1407 S. Washington Street Upstairs Apt."B"
1407 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1407 S. Washington Street Upstairs Apt."B" Available 08/13/20 Available August 2020; Monthly rent $875 - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a house.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
524 S. Washington St
524 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
524 S. Washington St Available 08/14/20 ****AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020**** 3 Bedroom Home with Covered Front Porch - Just Off Washington St - ****AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020**** Three bedroom, two bath home just off Washington St.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Bryan Park
1 Unit Available
3431 S Constance Ave
3431 Constance Ave, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1951 sqft
3 Bedrooms 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
425 E 7th Street
425 East 7th Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2500 sqft
Walk out your front door and see Dunn Meadow - AMAZING LOCATION! This home boasts 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living room with attached all seasons room, built-in bar area, large private deck, private off-street parking, washer/dryer, dishwasher, 2

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Park Ridge East
1 Unit Available
4107 E Morningside Drive
4107 East Morningside Drive, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1497 sqft
Everything is practically brand new in this lovely 4 bedroom Park Ridge East rental. Freshly painted, new kitchens and baths, refinished hardwood floors, new deck, new efficient water heater and HVAC.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1209 W Aspen Court
1209 West Aspen Court, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1968 sqft
Immaculate home in great northside location. Spacious open floor plan with beautiful wood flooring thru main part of home. (Bedrooms are carpeted) Large half acre lot is fenced for privacy. Located at end of cul de sac so little to no traffic.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sycamore Knolls
1 Unit Available
2620 E Rock Creek Drive
2620 East Rock Creek Drive, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2454 sqft
Gorgeous renewed home in the idyllic Sycamore Knolls neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and two large living rooms with large picture windows and a stone fireplace that give this home wonderful room to grow and live.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
429 N Clark Street
429 North Clark Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, close to campus, and eastside shopping. Huge wrap around deck perfect for entertaining. Hardwood floors, and tile in kitchen and baths. All appliances including washer & dryer, and lawn care included
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bloomington, IN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bloomington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBloomington 3 BedroomsBloomington Apartments under $800
Bloomington Apartments with BalconyBloomington Apartments with GarageBloomington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Apartments with Pool
Bloomington Apartments with Washer-DryerBloomington Dog Friendly ApartmentsBloomington Luxury PlacesBloomington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INTerre Haute, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Washington, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-BloomingtonUniversity of Indianapolis
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University