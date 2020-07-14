Amenities

Enjoy the full package of amenities and benefits with the Beautifully Rehabbed 13 unit building located 7655 S Sangamon in Auburn Gresham. 2 Bedroom units feature

On-site Laundry, Pre-wired phone/cable, Bonus Room/Den, Dining Room, and Hardwood floors. This location is easily accessible via (ME Metra Electric, and Cta Red Line as well as 8 Halsted, 79 79th, 44 Wallace-Racine, and 169 69th-UPS Express Bus Lines. Call today to schedule a showing.