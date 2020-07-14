All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

7655 S Sangamon

7655 S Sangamon St · (312) 878-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7655 S Sangamon St, Chicago, IL 60620
Auburn Gresham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7655 S Sangamon.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Enjoy the full package of amenities and benefits with the Beautifully Rehabbed 13 unit building located 7655 S Sangamon in Auburn Gresham. 2 Bedroom units feature
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/

On-site Laundry, Pre-wired phone/cable, Bonus Room/Den, Dining Room, and Hardwood floors. This location is easily accessible via (ME Metra Electric, and Cta Red Line as well as 8 Halsted, 79 79th, 44 Wallace-Racine, and 169 69th-UPS Express Bus Lines. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7655 S Sangamon have any available units?
7655 S Sangamon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7655 S Sangamon have?
Some of 7655 S Sangamon's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7655 S Sangamon currently offering any rent specials?
7655 S Sangamon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7655 S Sangamon pet-friendly?
No, 7655 S Sangamon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7655 S Sangamon offer parking?
No, 7655 S Sangamon does not offer parking.
Does 7655 S Sangamon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7655 S Sangamon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7655 S Sangamon have a pool?
No, 7655 S Sangamon does not have a pool.
Does 7655 S Sangamon have accessible units?
No, 7655 S Sangamon does not have accessible units.
Does 7655 S Sangamon have units with dishwashers?
No, 7655 S Sangamon does not have units with dishwashers.
