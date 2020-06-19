Reside on Roscoe

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

- Move-in Fee to building: $950

- Refundable security deposit to the owner: $1150

- Hardwood Floors Throughout

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Dishwasher and Microwave

- In-Unit Laundry!

- Large Bedrooms with Good Closet Space

- Updated Bathroom

- Central Heat & AC

- Secure, Gated Entry

- Near the Corner of Belmont and Broadway

- Short Walk to Transportation, Lakefront, Grocery Stores, Restaurants, and Nightlife

- Available 7/1

- Utilities: Water, sewer, trash removal included. Tenant pays for electric and gas.

Pets: Sorry no pets.

Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pnzkLrE87a3