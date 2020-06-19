Reside on Roscoe

Amenities
- Move-in Fee to building: $950
- Refundable security deposit to the owner: $1150
- Hardwood Floors Throughout
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Dishwasher and Microwave
- In-Unit Laundry!
- Large Bedrooms with Good Closet Space
- Updated Bathroom
- Central Heat & AC
- Secure, Gated Entry
- Near the Corner of Belmont and Broadway
- Short Walk to Transportation, Lakefront, Grocery Stores, Restaurants, and Nightlife
- Available 7/1
- Utilities: Water, sewer, trash removal included. Tenant pays for electric and gas.
Pets: Sorry no pets.
Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pnzkLrE87a3