All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like Reside on Roscoe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
Reside on Roscoe
Last updated June 22 2020 at 7:03 AM

Reside on Roscoe

532 West Roscoe Street · (773) 255-3528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

532 West Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1N · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
- Move-in Fee to building: $950
- Refundable security deposit to the owner: $1150
- Hardwood Floors Throughout
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Dishwasher and Microwave
- In-Unit Laundry!
- Large Bedrooms with Good Closet Space
- Updated Bathroom
- Central Heat & AC
- Secure, Gated Entry
- Near the Corner of Belmont and Broadway
- Short Walk to Transportation, Lakefront, Grocery Stores, Restaurants, and Nightlife
- Available 7/1
- Utilities: Water, sewer, trash removal included. Tenant pays for electric and gas.
Pets: Sorry no pets.
Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pnzkLrE87a3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reside on Roscoe have any available units?
Reside on Roscoe has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Reside on Roscoe have?
Some of Reside on Roscoe's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reside on Roscoe currently offering any rent specials?
Reside on Roscoe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reside on Roscoe pet-friendly?
Yes, Reside on Roscoe is pet friendly.
Does Reside on Roscoe offer parking?
No, Reside on Roscoe does not offer parking.
Does Reside on Roscoe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reside on Roscoe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reside on Roscoe have a pool?
No, Reside on Roscoe does not have a pool.
Does Reside on Roscoe have accessible units?
No, Reside on Roscoe does not have accessible units.
Does Reside on Roscoe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reside on Roscoe has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Reside on Roscoe?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Covington
4600 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
441 West Oakdale
441 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Millennium Park Plaza
151 N Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60601
5201 W Washington Blvd
5201-07 West Washington Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60644
430 West Diversey
430 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
2053 North Sheffield
2053 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
6715 S Dorchester
6715 S Dorchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
The Western 1920
1920 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity