Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
This industrial chic neighborhood is home to some of the best restaurants in Chicago. These loft style apartments are one of a kind with open layouts. You can arrange your home to be designed just the way you want it. The apartments have exposed brick walls and galley kitchens. Transportation is a breeze with the brand new Morgan L stop.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 945 West Fulton Market have any available units?
945 West Fulton Market doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 West Fulton Market have?
Some of 945 West Fulton Market's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 West Fulton Market currently offering any rent specials?
945 West Fulton Market is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 West Fulton Market pet-friendly?
Yes, 945 West Fulton Market is pet friendly.
Does 945 West Fulton Market offer parking?
Yes, 945 West Fulton Market offers parking.
Does 945 West Fulton Market have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 945 West Fulton Market offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 West Fulton Market have a pool?
No, 945 West Fulton Market does not have a pool.
Does 945 West Fulton Market have accessible units?
No, 945 West Fulton Market does not have accessible units.
Does 945 West Fulton Market have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 945 West Fulton Market has units with dishwashers.