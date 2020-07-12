All apartments in Chicago
945 West Fulton Market
945 West Fulton Market

945 W Fulton St · (312) 500-5288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

945 W Fulton St, Chicago, IL 60607
West Town

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 945 West Fulton Market.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
dishwasher
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
elevator
This industrial chic neighborhood is home to some of the best restaurants in Chicago. These loft style apartments are one of a kind with open layouts. You can arrange your home to be designed just the way you want it. The apartments have exposed brick walls and galley kitchens. Transportation is a breeze with the brand new Morgan L stop.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 West Fulton Market have any available units?
945 West Fulton Market doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 West Fulton Market have?
Some of 945 West Fulton Market's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 West Fulton Market currently offering any rent specials?
945 West Fulton Market is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 West Fulton Market pet-friendly?
Yes, 945 West Fulton Market is pet friendly.
Does 945 West Fulton Market offer parking?
Yes, 945 West Fulton Market offers parking.
Does 945 West Fulton Market have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 945 West Fulton Market offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 West Fulton Market have a pool?
No, 945 West Fulton Market does not have a pool.
Does 945 West Fulton Market have accessible units?
No, 945 West Fulton Market does not have accessible units.
Does 945 West Fulton Market have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 945 West Fulton Market has units with dishwashers.
