945 West Fulton Market

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range dishwasher bathtub ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge parking 24hr maintenance elevator

This industrial chic neighborhood is home to some of the best restaurants in Chicago. These loft style apartments are one of a kind with open layouts. You can arrange your home to be designed just the way you want it. The apartments have exposed brick walls and galley kitchens. Transportation is a breeze with the brand new Morgan L stop.