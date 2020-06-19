938 North Crosby Street

Amenities

WOW! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! IMMACULATE 2 bed, 2.1 bath townhome with heated underground parking spot and security monitoring included in rent price located in the hot neighborhood of River North! Enter into the spacious living room which boasts hardwood floors, fireplace and combined dining room. Kitchen w/breakfast bar offers plenty of counter space and 42" cabinetry. 2 bedrooms on the second level each with their own full bath perfect for a roommate situation. Just installed new contemporary faucets, vanity lighting & fans throughout! Relax on the NEW composite roof top deck located on the 3rd level! In-unit washer & dryer and brick paver patio in front round out this gem! All of this is located in a gated community close to Target, The Goddess & Grocer, dry cleaners & bank. 1/2 mile to Brown & Purple Line and close to expressways! $550 move in/out fee/lease fee. 2 year minimum lease preferred PLEASE REVIEW ROOM SIZES.