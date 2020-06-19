All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:08 AM

938 North Crosby Street

938 N Crosby St · (630) 430-4790
Location

938 N Crosby St, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! IMMACULATE 2 bed, 2.1 bath townhome with heated underground parking spot and security monitoring included in rent price located in the hot neighborhood of River North! Enter into the spacious living room which boasts hardwood floors, fireplace and combined dining room. Kitchen w/breakfast bar offers plenty of counter space and 42" cabinetry. 2 bedrooms on the second level each with their own full bath perfect for a roommate situation. Just installed new contemporary faucets, vanity lighting & fans throughout! Relax on the NEW composite roof top deck located on the 3rd level! In-unit washer & dryer and brick paver patio in front round out this gem! All of this is located in a gated community close to Target, The Goddess & Grocer, dry cleaners & bank. 1/2 mile to Brown & Purple Line and close to expressways! $550 move in/out fee/lease fee. 2 year minimum lease preferred PLEASE REVIEW ROOM SIZES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 North Crosby Street have any available units?
938 North Crosby Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 938 North Crosby Street have?
Some of 938 North Crosby Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 North Crosby Street currently offering any rent specials?
938 North Crosby Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 North Crosby Street pet-friendly?
No, 938 North Crosby Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 938 North Crosby Street offer parking?
Yes, 938 North Crosby Street does offer parking.
Does 938 North Crosby Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 938 North Crosby Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 North Crosby Street have a pool?
No, 938 North Crosby Street does not have a pool.
Does 938 North Crosby Street have accessible units?
No, 938 North Crosby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 938 North Crosby Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 938 North Crosby Street has units with dishwashers.
