Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Amazing, secluded setting in the heart of the city. 3-stories of living space with rooftop patio and city views! Private & secure parking. Well appointed kitchen overlooks living room with hrdwd floors and fireplace. Bedroom has a beautiful patio for morning coffee. Laundry closet, 2 full baths. Close to HWY access, blue line, restaurants, and nightlife. Unit currently being painted and new carpet being installed.