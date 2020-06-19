All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 920 W Carmen Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
920 W Carmen Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

920 W Carmen Ave

920 West Carmen Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

920 West Carmen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
dogs allowed
Spacious.Gut rehabbed. Dishwasher.Central AC. - Property Id: 281803

Absolutely stunning, brand new, gut rehabbed elevator building in Edgewater, steps away from the park and the lake. This new building has gorgeous studio and 1 bedroom units. The units feature hardwood floors throughout the entire unit. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances (including microwaves and dishwashers) and high end Italian Cabinetry. Cats ok.

Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281803
Property Id 281803

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5784707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 W Carmen Ave have any available units?
920 W Carmen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 W Carmen Ave have?
Some of 920 W Carmen Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 W Carmen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
920 W Carmen Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 W Carmen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 W Carmen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 920 W Carmen Ave offer parking?
No, 920 W Carmen Ave does not offer parking.
Does 920 W Carmen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 W Carmen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 W Carmen Ave have a pool?
No, 920 W Carmen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 920 W Carmen Ave have accessible units?
No, 920 W Carmen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 920 W Carmen Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 W Carmen Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5439 S.woodlawn Ave
5439 South Woodlawn Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5120 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
441 West Barry
441 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5487 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
6751 S Jeffery Apartments
6751 S Jeffery Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
1000 N. LASALLE
1000 N Lasalle Blvd
Chicago, IL 60610
OneEleven
111 W Wacker Dr
Chicago, IL 60601
Oakdale Terrace
525 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College