920 W Carmen Ave

Amenities
Spacious.Gut rehabbed. Dishwasher.Central AC. - Property Id: 281803
Absolutely stunning, brand new, gut rehabbed elevator building in Edgewater, steps away from the park and the lake. This new building has gorgeous studio and 1 bedroom units. The units feature hardwood floors throughout the entire unit. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances (including microwaves and dishwashers) and high end Italian Cabinetry. Cats ok.
Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281803
Property Id 281803
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5784707)