9045 S. Laflin St., Apt. 4

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

WOW !!!!!!! FREE HEAT, Cooking Gas & ELECTRIC ...... Brand NEW Appliances Included ...



Looking for a way out from paying high heating bills look no further. Treat yourself to a newly rehabbed 2-Bed Room apartment featuring Brand New matching KENMORE appliances, KOHLER Faucets & Shower heads. You have the unique option of controlling your own heat !! This Bi-Level unit will make you realize that anything is possible with some tender love and care.



This property is literally steps away from CTA & Metra and within an excellent school district. Grocery stores and restaurants include Walgreens, Dunkin Donuts and other local restaurants are within walking distance. Absolutely NO Evictions or Rental Judgments will be considered. Unit is Section 8 approved and ready to go. (1) month security required, No Pets. Please call if you should have any questions.



Exclusive Holdings Mgt.

1 (773) 236-0515 Office



Company WebSite:

http://ExHoldingsMgt.managebuilding.com/resident



Call us for the specifics....

This is a quiet quiet building and awesome property units are all newly rehabbed with new windows, wiring, roof, etc. Please do not mistake these upscale apartments for condos. Window accessories included and already installed. Property has underground water sprinklers that keep the lawn green throughout the summer months. Large backyard great for barbecuing and family functions.