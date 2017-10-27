All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 21 2020 at 2:46 AM

9045 S. Laflin St., Apt. 4

9045 South Laflin Street · (773) 236-0515
Location

9045 South Laflin Street, Chicago, IL 60620
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
WOW !!!!!!! FREE HEAT, Cooking Gas & ELECTRIC ...... Brand NEW Appliances Included ...

Looking for a way out from paying high heating bills look no further. Treat yourself to a newly rehabbed 2-Bed Room apartment featuring Brand New matching KENMORE appliances, KOHLER Faucets & Shower heads. You have the unique option of controlling your own heat !! This Bi-Level unit will make you realize that anything is possible with some tender love and care.

This property is literally steps away from CTA & Metra and within an excellent school district. Grocery stores and restaurants include Walgreens, Dunkin Donuts and other local restaurants are within walking distance. Absolutely NO Evictions or Rental Judgments will be considered. Unit is Section 8 approved and ready to go. (1) month security required, No Pets. Please call if you should have any questions.

Exclusive Holdings Mgt.
1 (773) 236-0515 Office

Company WebSite:
http://ExHoldingsMgt.managebuilding.com/resident

Call us for the specifics....
This is a quiet quiet building and awesome property units are all newly rehabbed with new windows, wiring, roof, etc. Please do not mistake these upscale apartments for condos. Window accessories included and already installed. Property has underground water sprinklers that keep the lawn green throughout the summer months. Large backyard great for barbecuing and family functions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9045 S. Laflin St., Apt. 4 have any available units?
9045 S. Laflin St., Apt. 4 has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 9045 S. Laflin St., Apt. 4 have?
Some of 9045 S. Laflin St., Apt. 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9045 S. Laflin St., Apt. 4 currently offering any rent specials?
9045 S. Laflin St., Apt. 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9045 S. Laflin St., Apt. 4 pet-friendly?
No, 9045 S. Laflin St., Apt. 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 9045 S. Laflin St., Apt. 4 offer parking?
Yes, 9045 S. Laflin St., Apt. 4 does offer parking.
Does 9045 S. Laflin St., Apt. 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9045 S. Laflin St., Apt. 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9045 S. Laflin St., Apt. 4 have a pool?
No, 9045 S. Laflin St., Apt. 4 does not have a pool.
Does 9045 S. Laflin St., Apt. 4 have accessible units?
No, 9045 S. Laflin St., Apt. 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 9045 S. Laflin St., Apt. 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9045 S. Laflin St., Apt. 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
