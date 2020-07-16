900 West Erie Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW w/ NEW KITCHEN AND FRESHLY PAINTED! This 4 Bedroom, 3 level townhome with 1 car attached garage is a rare opportunity to live minutes from downtown in the booming River West neighborhood. Being the end unit, it comes with a huge private fenced in yard that is perfect for pets, families, or anyone who needs an oasis in the city. The 2nd level features an open concept living, dining, and kitchen area. The NEW kitchen will has ebony shaker cabinets with pantry, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors are found throughout on this level and the bedroom level. 3 of the bedrooms have vaulted ceilings ans plenty of life. A large 4th bedroom has been added the the 1st floor that has a sliding glass door to the yard. The master suite was recently renovated with dual shower heads and heated floors. The location is ideal for every commuter because it is close to exits for 90/94 and is walking distance to the Blue Line.