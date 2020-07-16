All apartments in Chicago
900 West Erie Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:09 PM

900 West Erie Street

900 West Erie Street · (312) 566-7355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 West Erie Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW w/ NEW KITCHEN AND FRESHLY PAINTED! This 4 Bedroom, 3 level townhome with 1 car attached garage is a rare opportunity to live minutes from downtown in the booming River West neighborhood. Being the end unit, it comes with a huge private fenced in yard that is perfect for pets, families, or anyone who needs an oasis in the city. The 2nd level features an open concept living, dining, and kitchen area. The NEW kitchen will has ebony shaker cabinets with pantry, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors are found throughout on this level and the bedroom level. 3 of the bedrooms have vaulted ceilings ans plenty of life. A large 4th bedroom has been added the the 1st floor that has a sliding glass door to the yard. The master suite was recently renovated with dual shower heads and heated floors. The location is ideal for every commuter because it is close to exits for 90/94 and is walking distance to the Blue Line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 West Erie Street have any available units?
900 West Erie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 West Erie Street have?
Some of 900 West Erie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 West Erie Street currently offering any rent specials?
900 West Erie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 West Erie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 West Erie Street is pet friendly.
Does 900 West Erie Street offer parking?
Yes, 900 West Erie Street offers parking.
Does 900 West Erie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 West Erie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 West Erie Street have a pool?
No, 900 West Erie Street does not have a pool.
Does 900 West Erie Street have accessible units?
No, 900 West Erie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 900 West Erie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 West Erie Street has units with dishwashers.
