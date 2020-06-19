All apartments in Chicago
880 N Milwaukee Ave 5S
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

880 N Milwaukee Ave 5S

880 N Milwaukee Ave · (312) 488-9109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

880 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 5S · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Stunning River West BRAND NEW 3/2 condo for rent! - Property Id: 262502

Premium Penthouse! Expansive New Construction 3 BR/2 Bath in luxury boutique elevator building set in River West at the gateway to River North & West Loop.
EXTRA-WIDE floor plan! Expansive outdoor space with balcony off LR + a dedicated portion of the massive rooftop deck with skyline views!
Integrated kitchen from Archisesto featuring Open Shelving and Full Wall of Cabinetry, Quartz Waterfall Edge, Liebherr/Miele Appliances. Stained Hardwood floors throughout with layout to accommodate spacious living and dining area w/ Wet Bar, plus stunning Master Suite featuring huge walk-in closet & 8 Ft SUV-sized steam shower. Huge, private storage room included. Attached heated garage parking available for additional $175. 12 month lease or 24 month lease. Non Refundable Move In Fee $500 per person. Pets with weight limit will be considered and additional fee's apply.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262502
Property Id 262502

(RLNE5703024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 N Milwaukee Ave 5S have any available units?
880 N Milwaukee Ave 5S has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 880 N Milwaukee Ave 5S have?
Some of 880 N Milwaukee Ave 5S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 N Milwaukee Ave 5S currently offering any rent specials?
880 N Milwaukee Ave 5S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 N Milwaukee Ave 5S pet-friendly?
Yes, 880 N Milwaukee Ave 5S is pet friendly.
Does 880 N Milwaukee Ave 5S offer parking?
Yes, 880 N Milwaukee Ave 5S does offer parking.
Does 880 N Milwaukee Ave 5S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 880 N Milwaukee Ave 5S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 N Milwaukee Ave 5S have a pool?
No, 880 N Milwaukee Ave 5S does not have a pool.
Does 880 N Milwaukee Ave 5S have accessible units?
No, 880 N Milwaukee Ave 5S does not have accessible units.
Does 880 N Milwaukee Ave 5S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 880 N Milwaukee Ave 5S has units with dishwashers.
