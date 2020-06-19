880 N Milwaukee Ave 5S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage hot tub new construction

Stunning River West BRAND NEW 3/2 condo for rent! - Property Id: 262502



Premium Penthouse! Expansive New Construction 3 BR/2 Bath in luxury boutique elevator building set in River West at the gateway to River North & West Loop.

EXTRA-WIDE floor plan! Expansive outdoor space with balcony off LR + a dedicated portion of the massive rooftop deck with skyline views!

Integrated kitchen from Archisesto featuring Open Shelving and Full Wall of Cabinetry, Quartz Waterfall Edge, Liebherr/Miele Appliances. Stained Hardwood floors throughout with layout to accommodate spacious living and dining area w/ Wet Bar, plus stunning Master Suite featuring huge walk-in closet & 8 Ft SUV-sized steam shower. Huge, private storage room included. Attached heated garage parking available for additional $175. 12 month lease or 24 month lease. Non Refundable Move In Fee $500 per person. Pets with weight limit will be considered and additional fee's apply.

