8718 West CATHERINE Avenue

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Three story luxurious newer Town-House, 1434 sq ft, super sharp 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with plenty of living and storage space. First floor features a good size foyer, mud room with garage access and a mechanical closet. Second floor has a very roomy modern white kitchen and all newer appliances, a ton of cabinet & counter-top space; it also opens into the dining room, huge living room, gleaming hardwood floors throughout the home. Third floor has two great size bedrooms with plenty of closet space; master bedroom features a large & private master bathroom. Two (2) car garage. Location, location, location! This Town-House is absolutely perfect for all commuters, walking distance to Cumberland blue line, steps from bus stops, easy access to I-90 and I-294. Conveniently adjacent to Catherine Woods Forest Preserve. Possession negotiable, June 1 possible. Financially qualified tenants only, please. One month move-in fee and first month's rent due when and if rental application is accepted by the property owner. One year lease minimum, two or three year lease possible. Hurry, call today!