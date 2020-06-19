All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:24 AM

8718 West CATHERINE Avenue

8718 W Catherine Ave · (847) 380-4200
Location

8718 W Catherine Ave, Chicago, IL 60656
O'Hare

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1434 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three story luxurious newer Town-House, 1434 sq ft, super sharp 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with plenty of living and storage space. First floor features a good size foyer, mud room with garage access and a mechanical closet. Second floor has a very roomy modern white kitchen and all newer appliances, a ton of cabinet & counter-top space; it also opens into the dining room, huge living room, gleaming hardwood floors throughout the home. Third floor has two great size bedrooms with plenty of closet space; master bedroom features a large & private master bathroom. Two (2) car garage. Location, location, location! This Town-House is absolutely perfect for all commuters, walking distance to Cumberland blue line, steps from bus stops, easy access to I-90 and I-294. Conveniently adjacent to Catherine Woods Forest Preserve. Possession negotiable, June 1 possible. Financially qualified tenants only, please. One month move-in fee and first month's rent due when and if rental application is accepted by the property owner. One year lease minimum, two or three year lease possible. Hurry, call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8718 West CATHERINE Avenue have any available units?
8718 West CATHERINE Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 8718 West CATHERINE Avenue have?
Some of 8718 West CATHERINE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8718 West CATHERINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8718 West CATHERINE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8718 West CATHERINE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8718 West CATHERINE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 8718 West CATHERINE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8718 West CATHERINE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8718 West CATHERINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8718 West CATHERINE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8718 West CATHERINE Avenue have a pool?
No, 8718 West CATHERINE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8718 West CATHERINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8718 West CATHERINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8718 West CATHERINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8718 West CATHERINE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
