All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 860 W Fletcher St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
860 W Fletcher St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

860 W Fletcher St

860 West Fletcher Avenue · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

860 West Fletcher Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $3300 · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful new renovated duplex - Property Id: 314860

Beautiful new renovated duplex has it all! 4 = queen-sized bdrms w/ big closets, 3 full bathrooms, laundry, deck, new granite/SS kitchen, hardwood floors, built-in hutch, central air, high-efficiency heat, and more! Awesome Location...steps to Belmont/Sheffield train, nightlife, shopping, entertainment! 2 parking spots available for rent at the building...others in the area also!

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/860-w-fletcher-st-chicago-il/314860
Property Id 314860

(RLNE5937200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 W Fletcher St have any available units?
860 W Fletcher St has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 W Fletcher St have?
Some of 860 W Fletcher St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 W Fletcher St currently offering any rent specials?
860 W Fletcher St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 W Fletcher St pet-friendly?
Yes, 860 W Fletcher St is pet friendly.
Does 860 W Fletcher St offer parking?
Yes, 860 W Fletcher St offers parking.
Does 860 W Fletcher St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 860 W Fletcher St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 W Fletcher St have a pool?
No, 860 W Fletcher St does not have a pool.
Does 860 W Fletcher St have accessible units?
No, 860 W Fletcher St does not have accessible units.
Does 860 W Fletcher St have units with dishwashers?
No, 860 W Fletcher St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 860 W Fletcher St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5400-5408 S. Ingleside Avenue
5400-5408 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5550 S Dorchester
5550 S Dorchester
Chicago, IL 60637
1157 W Diversey
1157 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
3112-14 N Racine
3112 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Four50 Residences
450 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60657
531 Deming Place
531 W Deming Pl
Chicago, IL 60614
5202-5210 S. Cornell Avenue
5202 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
200 Squared
210 N. Wells
Chicago, IL 60601

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity