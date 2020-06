850 North DEWITT Place

Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! RECENTLY RENOVATED CORNER UNIT WITH OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS, KITCHEN UPGRADED IN 2014 WITH NEW CABINETS, ALL STAINLESS STEEL BOSCH APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS. BREAKFAST BAR WITH TWO BAR STOOLS. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, HUGE WIC CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM. BOTH BATHROOMS RENOVATED DECEMBER 2016. GREAT CLOSET SPACE. PARKING AVAILABLE IN BUILDING FOR A FEE. 24/7 DOOR STAFF, ON-SITE MANAGER AND ENGINEER. LOBBY, CORRIDORS AND ALL COMMON AREAS UPDATED OCTOBER 2016. WALK TO MICHIGAN AVENUE, RESTAURANTS, SHOPS, OAK STREET BEACH.