Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

849 W Sheridan Rd G

849 West Sheridan Road · (773) 807-4543
Location

849 West Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit G · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
media room
tennis court
dogs allowed
3Bed - 2Bath at 849 W Sheridan Rd - Property Id: 298326

This three bedroom, two bath apartment has tons of charm mixed with modern amenities. The unit has a huge living area and dining room with a built-in china hutch running the length of one wall, a cozy wood burning fireplace, lustrous hardwood floors, and high ceiling. The dishwasher, central air conditioning, gas forced heat and on-site laundry make for convenient living. Half a month FREE rent + NO security deposit, just a $125 move-in fee per person! This building with extra-large units is conveniently located near both Lincoln Park (three blocks east) and Wrigley Field (three blocks south). Enjoy golfing, biking, running and tennis on the shore of Lake Michigan as well as restaurants, theaters, bars and live music in the neighborhood. The building is steps away from Gill Park which features a swimming pool and gymnasium. Transportation is also convenient; the Sheridan Red Line El stop is two blocks away and the #151 bus, which goes directly downtown, is right outside the door.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298326
Property Id 298326

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5847641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 W Sheridan Rd G have any available units?
849 W Sheridan Rd G has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 849 W Sheridan Rd G have?
Some of 849 W Sheridan Rd G's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 W Sheridan Rd G currently offering any rent specials?
849 W Sheridan Rd G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 W Sheridan Rd G pet-friendly?
Yes, 849 W Sheridan Rd G is pet friendly.
Does 849 W Sheridan Rd G offer parking?
No, 849 W Sheridan Rd G does not offer parking.
Does 849 W Sheridan Rd G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 849 W Sheridan Rd G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 W Sheridan Rd G have a pool?
Yes, 849 W Sheridan Rd G has a pool.
Does 849 W Sheridan Rd G have accessible units?
No, 849 W Sheridan Rd G does not have accessible units.
Does 849 W Sheridan Rd G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 849 W Sheridan Rd G has units with dishwashers.
