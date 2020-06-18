849 W Sheridan Rd G

Amenities

3Bed - 2Bath at 849 W Sheridan Rd - Property Id: 298326



This three bedroom, two bath apartment has tons of charm mixed with modern amenities. The unit has a huge living area and dining room with a built-in china hutch running the length of one wall, a cozy wood burning fireplace, lustrous hardwood floors, and high ceiling. The dishwasher, central air conditioning, gas forced heat and on-site laundry make for convenient living. Half a month FREE rent + NO security deposit, just a $125 move-in fee per person! This building with extra-large units is conveniently located near both Lincoln Park (three blocks east) and Wrigley Field (three blocks south). Enjoy golfing, biking, running and tennis on the shore of Lake Michigan as well as restaurants, theaters, bars and live music in the neighborhood. The building is steps away from Gill Park which features a swimming pool and gymnasium. Transportation is also convenient; the Sheridan Red Line El stop is two blocks away and the #151 bus, which goes directly downtown, is right outside the door.

No Dogs Allowed



