Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

848 W Lill Ave D

848 West Lill Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

848 West Lill Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit D · Avail. Aug 1

$1,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
Unit D Available 08/01/20 848 W LILL AVE, #D - Property Id: 310949

2 Bedroom Apartment in Heart of Lincoln Park!
2 bedroom apartment on a quiet street close to all the action of Lincoln Park. Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath, large bedrooms, spacious floor plan. Laundry on-site. Close to DePaul, restaurants, shopping, nightlife, transportation and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
Laundry, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/848-w-lill-ave-chicago-il-unit-d/310949
Property Id 310949

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5953089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 W Lill Ave D have any available units?
848 W Lill Ave D has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 848 W Lill Ave D have?
Some of 848 W Lill Ave D's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 848 W Lill Ave D currently offering any rent specials?
848 W Lill Ave D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 W Lill Ave D pet-friendly?
Yes, 848 W Lill Ave D is pet friendly.
Does 848 W Lill Ave D offer parking?
No, 848 W Lill Ave D does not offer parking.
Does 848 W Lill Ave D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 848 W Lill Ave D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 W Lill Ave D have a pool?
No, 848 W Lill Ave D does not have a pool.
Does 848 W Lill Ave D have accessible units?
No, 848 W Lill Ave D does not have accessible units.
Does 848 W Lill Ave D have units with dishwashers?
No, 848 W Lill Ave D does not have units with dishwashers.
