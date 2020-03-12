All apartments in Chicago
835 South Wolcott Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

835 South Wolcott Avenue

835 S Wolcott Ave · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1448232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

835 S Wolcott Ave, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
West Town 3 Bed 2 Bath w/ Laundry In Unit
West Town - Amazing 3 Bed 2 Bath. Unit features band new Kitchen, Amazing new cabinets and appliances. Brand new bathrooms with subway tile. Hardwood floor throughout. Laundry in unit. Parking options in September. These will go fast! **Market rent is $3600 per month. Price is reflecting net effective rent with 2 free months on 18 month lease. Tenant pays $3600 per month***

Amenities:
Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 South Wolcott Avenue have any available units?
835 South Wolcott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 835 South Wolcott Avenue have?
Some of 835 South Wolcott Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 South Wolcott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
835 South Wolcott Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 South Wolcott Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 835 South Wolcott Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 835 South Wolcott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 835 South Wolcott Avenue does offer parking.
Does 835 South Wolcott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 835 South Wolcott Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 South Wolcott Avenue have a pool?
No, 835 South Wolcott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 835 South Wolcott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 835 South Wolcott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 835 South Wolcott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 South Wolcott Avenue has units with dishwashers.
