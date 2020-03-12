835 South Wolcott Avenue

Amenities

West Town 3 Bed 2 Bath w/ Laundry In Unit

West Town - Amazing 3 Bed 2 Bath. Unit features band new Kitchen, Amazing new cabinets and appliances. Brand new bathrooms with subway tile. Hardwood floor throughout. Laundry in unit. Parking options in September. These will go fast! **Market rent is $3600 per month. Price is reflecting net effective rent with 2 free months on 18 month lease. Tenant pays $3600 per month***



