Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed courtyard on-site laundry online portal

Great Courtyard building in the heart of Ravenswood. Only 1 block to 2 bus lines, less than a 1/2 mile to El or Metra. All units have:



- FREE HEAT & FREE WATER SERVICE!

- laundry on site

- HWF

- building engineer assigned

- cats OK!

- professional management company with over 45 years managing apartments

- 24 hour call center



No security deposit!



Wolcott just north of Lawrence



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange for a showing @ 773 549-5443