Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3
8300 South Justine Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Auburn Gresham
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8300 South Justine Street, Chicago, IL 60620
Auburn Gresham
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large one bedroom apartment, hardwood throughout. Laundry on premises. Heat included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 have any available units?
8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
Is 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
