Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3

8300 South Justine Street · No Longer Available
Location

8300 South Justine Street, Chicago, IL 60620
Auburn Gresham

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large one bedroom apartment, hardwood throughout. Laundry on premises. Heat included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 have any available units?
8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8300 South Justine Street, Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
