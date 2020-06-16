All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 17 2020 at 7:05 AM

815 North Winchester Avenue

815 North Winchester Avenue · (773) 213-0296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

815 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1500+ sf two story Coach House in an amazing location at 815 N Winchester. Rent is $2550 a month with a one month security deposit. Leases of more than a year also available. All breeds and sizes of dogs are welcome with additional $300 non-refundable deposit per pet. House has an alarm on the back door and the front door. Unit is available immediately. For showings please contact Torrey Lewis with Friedman Realty at 773-213-0296

Downstairs:
Living room with a gas fireplace, laundry area, half bath. Entrance to garage. Garage has room for two cars and also has a little electrical/maintenance room.

Upstairs:
Open kitchen with a living room/dining room. Another gas fireplace is located upstairs. The main room is also wired through the ceiling for surround sound. Hallway leads to a full bathroom and two bedrooms. Master bedroom is large and has room for a little seating area as well as a queen bed and night stands on both sides. Master bedroom closet has been redone with an Elfa system so has room for all your clothes and shoes.

Outside:
You have room between the two buildings for a grill and a seating area. There is a little dirt area that you can garden in, if you so choose.

Neighborhood:

This unit is close to everything. Steps to the Chicago bus which takes you to Michigan Avenue, the red line, the brown line, or the blue line. Easy highway access for commute to the suburbs. Next door to Roots and right by High Dive and Cleo's. Down the street from Mariano s. Half a mile from all the shopping, restaurants, and bars of the Division street area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 North Winchester Avenue have any available units?
815 North Winchester Avenue has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 North Winchester Avenue have?
Some of 815 North Winchester Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 North Winchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
815 North Winchester Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 North Winchester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 North Winchester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 815 North Winchester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 815 North Winchester Avenue does offer parking.
Does 815 North Winchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 North Winchester Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 North Winchester Avenue have a pool?
No, 815 North Winchester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 815 North Winchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 815 North Winchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 815 North Winchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 North Winchester Avenue has units with dishwashers.
