815 North Winchester Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

1500+ sf two story Coach House in an amazing location at 815 N Winchester. Rent is $2550 a month with a one month security deposit. Leases of more than a year also available. All breeds and sizes of dogs are welcome with additional $300 non-refundable deposit per pet. House has an alarm on the back door and the front door. Unit is available immediately. For showings please contact Torrey Lewis with Friedman Realty at 773-213-0296



Downstairs:

Living room with a gas fireplace, laundry area, half bath. Entrance to garage. Garage has room for two cars and also has a little electrical/maintenance room.



Upstairs:

Open kitchen with a living room/dining room. Another gas fireplace is located upstairs. The main room is also wired through the ceiling for surround sound. Hallway leads to a full bathroom and two bedrooms. Master bedroom is large and has room for a little seating area as well as a queen bed and night stands on both sides. Master bedroom closet has been redone with an Elfa system so has room for all your clothes and shoes.



Outside:

You have room between the two buildings for a grill and a seating area. There is a little dirt area that you can garden in, if you so choose.



Neighborhood:



This unit is close to everything. Steps to the Chicago bus which takes you to Michigan Avenue, the red line, the brown line, or the blue line. Easy highway access for commute to the suburbs. Next door to Roots and right by High Dive and Cleo's. Down the street from Mariano s. Half a mile from all the shopping, restaurants, and bars of the Division street area.