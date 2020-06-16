All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:51 PM

809 North Wabash

801 North Wabash Avenue · (800) 795-1010
Location

801 North Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4S · Avail. now

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
NEVER BEEN LIVED IN SINCE THE RENOVATION! ONE MONTH FREE ON A 13MONTH LEAE! 800sqft, TOP floor, corner unit in this historic landmark building. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT OR MOVE IN FEE! NO pet fees! New everything. New stainless steel appliances, new quartz counters, new flooring, new carpet in bedrooms, new custom paint, beautifully remodeled. W/D in unit. Storage in the basement. Rooftop deck. 1 dog allowed per apartment 50lbs no fees! Pics of 2s. same layout and finishes. No parking at this building. Options across the street for 260-265/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 North Wabash have any available units?
809 North Wabash has a unit available for $2,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 North Wabash have?
Some of 809 North Wabash's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 North Wabash currently offering any rent specials?
809 North Wabash isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 North Wabash pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 North Wabash is pet friendly.
Does 809 North Wabash offer parking?
No, 809 North Wabash does not offer parking.
Does 809 North Wabash have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 North Wabash does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 North Wabash have a pool?
No, 809 North Wabash does not have a pool.
Does 809 North Wabash have accessible units?
No, 809 North Wabash does not have accessible units.
Does 809 North Wabash have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 North Wabash does not have units with dishwashers.
