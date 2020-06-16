809 North Wabash

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace carpet

NEVER BEEN LIVED IN SINCE THE RENOVATION! ONE MONTH FREE ON A 13MONTH LEAE! 800sqft, TOP floor, corner unit in this historic landmark building. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT OR MOVE IN FEE! NO pet fees! New everything. New stainless steel appliances, new quartz counters, new flooring, new carpet in bedrooms, new custom paint, beautifully remodeled. W/D in unit. Storage in the basement. Rooftop deck. 1 dog allowed per apartment 50lbs no fees! Pics of 2s. same layout and finishes. No parking at this building. Options across the street for 260-265/month