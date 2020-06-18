7958 West Belmont Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Best deal in town! Available NOW! Newly remodeled, fresh paint, restored hardwood floors throughout. Huge three bedroom apartment with southern exposure, tons of sunlight, new windows, all new HVAC system. separate, spacious living room & dining room. Three large bedrooms with ample closet space. Largest bedroom fits a king sized bed, second largest a queen size, smallest a full size bed. Kitchen equipped with new appliances, dishwasher & in unit washer dryer. Plenty of street parking available. This is a non smoking building. No pets are allowed. Rental is located above a late night dining restaurant.