Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:09 AM

7958 West Belmont Avenue

7958 West Belmont Avenue · (888) 986-5287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7958 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60634
Dunning

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Best deal in town! Available NOW! Newly remodeled, fresh paint, restored hardwood floors throughout. Huge three bedroom apartment with southern exposure, tons of sunlight, new windows, all new HVAC system. separate, spacious living room & dining room. Three large bedrooms with ample closet space. Largest bedroom fits a king sized bed, second largest a queen size, smallest a full size bed. Kitchen equipped with new appliances, dishwasher & in unit washer dryer. Plenty of street parking available. This is a non smoking building. No pets are allowed. Rental is located above a late night dining restaurant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7958 West Belmont Avenue have any available units?
7958 West Belmont Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7958 West Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 7958 West Belmont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7958 West Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7958 West Belmont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7958 West Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7958 West Belmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7958 West Belmont Avenue offer parking?
No, 7958 West Belmont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7958 West Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7958 West Belmont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7958 West Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 7958 West Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7958 West Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7958 West Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7958 West Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7958 West Belmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
