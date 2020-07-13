All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

6230 S Artesian Ave

6230 S Artesian Ave · (312) 878-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6230 S Artesian Ave, Chicago, IL 60629
Chicago Lawn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 6230 S Artesian Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Get unbeatable prices on these spacious, condo-quality studio and one bedroom apartments in this 14-unit building in Chicago Lawn! Amenities include on-site laundry, parking, quality appliances, eat-in kitchen, and hardwood floors. Select apartments may include a bonus room/den. Live walking distance to Marquette Park, Chase Bank, Dunkin Donuts, Aldi, Dollar Tree, and Pepe's Mexian Restaurants. Commute to Downtown Chicago easily via CTA Red and Green Lines and the #49 Bus. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6230 S Artesian Ave have any available units?
6230 S Artesian Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6230 S Artesian Ave have?
Some of 6230 S Artesian Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6230 S Artesian Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6230 S Artesian Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6230 S Artesian Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6230 S Artesian Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6230 S Artesian Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6230 S Artesian Ave offers parking.
Does 6230 S Artesian Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6230 S Artesian Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6230 S Artesian Ave have a pool?
No, 6230 S Artesian Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6230 S Artesian Ave have accessible units?
No, 6230 S Artesian Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6230 S Artesian Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6230 S Artesian Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
