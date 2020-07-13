6230 S Artesian Ave

Amenities

Get unbeatable prices on these spacious, condo-quality studio and one bedroom apartments in this 14-unit building in Chicago Lawn! Amenities include on-site laundry, parking, quality appliances, eat-in kitchen, and hardwood floors. Select apartments may include a bonus room/den. Live walking distance to Marquette Park, Chase Bank, Dunkin Donuts, Aldi, Dollar Tree, and Pepe's Mexian Restaurants. Commute to Downtown Chicago easily via CTA Red and Green Lines and the #49 Bus. Call today for a showing!