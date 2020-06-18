7822 S Marshfield Ave 3R

Amenities
2 BD 1BA Apartment in Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 252961
Beautiful, huge 2-bd, 1-ba apartment located in Auburn Gresham. This unit, located on the 3rd floor, is ready for move in. Fresh paint, dark stained hardwood flooring and plenty of closet space! Spacious living room and dining room. Large pantry for extra storage. Gated, secure and well maintained building. Long term tenants and property manager who keeps up with maintenance. Free Heat!!! Street Parking available. Walking distance from the Ashland as well as 79th street bus stop. Walmart Marketplace around the corner! Grocery stores within one mile. All are welcome!
$1050 a month
Cats ok/No dogs
1 year lease
Income must be 2.5 - 3 times rent
No Evictions
1 month Security/1st months rent
If interested please call Mara with Bbb Properties at 773.931.0559
Monday-Friday 8am-6pm Read Less
