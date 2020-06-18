All apartments in Chicago
7822 S Marshfield Ave 3R

7822 South Marshfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7822 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60620
Auburn Gresham

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
2 BD 1BA Apartment in Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 252961

Beautiful, huge 2-bd, 1-ba apartment located in Auburn Gresham. This unit, located on the 3rd floor, is ready for move in. Fresh paint, dark stained hardwood flooring and plenty of closet space! Spacious living room and dining room. Large pantry for extra storage. Gated, secure and well maintained building. Long term tenants and property manager who keeps up with maintenance. Free Heat!!! Street Parking available. Walking distance from the Ashland as well as 79th street bus stop. Walmart Marketplace around the corner! Grocery stores within one mile. All are welcome!

$1050 a month
Cats ok/No dogs
1 year lease
Income must be 2.5 - 3 times rent
No Evictions
1 month Security/1st months rent

If interested please call Mara with Bbb Properties at 773.931.0559
Monday-Friday 8am-6pm Read Less
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252961
Property Id 252961

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5795762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7822 S Marshfield Ave 3R have any available units?
7822 S Marshfield Ave 3R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7822 S Marshfield Ave 3R have?
Some of 7822 S Marshfield Ave 3R's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7822 S Marshfield Ave 3R currently offering any rent specials?
7822 S Marshfield Ave 3R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7822 S Marshfield Ave 3R pet-friendly?
Yes, 7822 S Marshfield Ave 3R is pet friendly.
Does 7822 S Marshfield Ave 3R offer parking?
No, 7822 S Marshfield Ave 3R does not offer parking.
Does 7822 S Marshfield Ave 3R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7822 S Marshfield Ave 3R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7822 S Marshfield Ave 3R have a pool?
No, 7822 S Marshfield Ave 3R does not have a pool.
Does 7822 S Marshfield Ave 3R have accessible units?
No, 7822 S Marshfield Ave 3R does not have accessible units.
Does 7822 S Marshfield Ave 3R have units with dishwashers?
No, 7822 S Marshfield Ave 3R does not have units with dishwashers.
