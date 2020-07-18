All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

7735 N Sheridan Rd

7735 North Sheridan Road · No Longer Available
Location

7735 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MASSIVE STUDIO IN EAST ROGERS! SO MUCH SPACE! - Property Id: 250850

Location: 7735 N Sheridan Rd, Rogers Park, 60626
Rent: $795
Bedrooms: Studio
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

- Less then 15 minute walk to CTA Red Line!
- Steps to the beach!
- Garden unit in well maintained building
- Massive living space with huge walking closet, separate kitchen and little space for a coffee table out back.
- Heat and water are included in monthly rent
- Cat and small dogs are allowed
- No security deposit, $350 move in fee only

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250850
Property Id 250850

(RLNE5904702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

