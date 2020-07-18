Amenities

MASSIVE STUDIO IN EAST ROGERS! SO MUCH SPACE! - Property Id: 250850



Location: 7735 N Sheridan Rd, Rogers Park, 60626

Rent: $795

Bedrooms: Studio

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet friendly

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



- Less then 15 minute walk to CTA Red Line!

- Steps to the beach!

- Garden unit in well maintained building

- Massive living space with huge walking closet, separate kitchen and little space for a coffee table out back.

- Heat and water are included in monthly rent

- Cat and small dogs are allowed

- No security deposit, $350 move in fee only



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250850

