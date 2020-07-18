Amenities
MASSIVE STUDIO IN EAST ROGERS! SO MUCH SPACE! - Property Id: 250850
Location: 7735 N Sheridan Rd, Rogers Park, 60626
Rent: $795
Bedrooms: Studio
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street
- Less then 15 minute walk to CTA Red Line!
- Steps to the beach!
- Garden unit in well maintained building
- Massive living space with huge walking closet, separate kitchen and little space for a coffee table out back.
- Heat and water are included in monthly rent
- Cat and small dogs are allowed
- No security deposit, $350 move in fee only
Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000
