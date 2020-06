Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

This beautiful two bedroom, two bathroom in Rogers Park features hardwood floors, ample living space, updated kitchen with granite counter tops including microwave and dishwasher, black appliances, and modern bathroom. Washer & Dryer In Unit! Central AC/Heat! Free Internet! Pets Welcome! Parking might be available with an additional fee per month. Near Jewel, restaurants, nightlife, the beach, and Howard Red/Purple/Yellow CTA Lines. *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.