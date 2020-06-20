All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
7633 N Ashland Ave
7633 N Ashland Ave

7633 North Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Chicago
Rogers Park
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
1 Bedrooms
Location

7633 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Terrific, Renovated, Rogers Park Garden 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 281830

Lovely, garden unit features: hardwood floors, high ceilings, modern windows with mini-blinds, gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, quality cabinets, and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave, open floor plan, spacious bedroom and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Rent included water.

Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281830
Property Id 281830

(RLNE5783537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7633 N Ashland Ave have any available units?
7633 N Ashland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7633 N Ashland Ave have?
Some of 7633 N Ashland Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7633 N Ashland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7633 N Ashland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7633 N Ashland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7633 N Ashland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7633 N Ashland Ave offer parking?
No, 7633 N Ashland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7633 N Ashland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7633 N Ashland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7633 N Ashland Ave have a pool?
No, 7633 N Ashland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7633 N Ashland Ave have accessible units?
No, 7633 N Ashland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7633 N Ashland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7633 N Ashland Ave has units with dishwashers.
