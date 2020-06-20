7633 N Ashland Ave

Amenities
Terrific, Renovated, Rogers Park Garden 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 281830
Lovely, garden unit features: hardwood floors, high ceilings, modern windows with mini-blinds, gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, quality cabinets, and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave, open floor plan, spacious bedroom and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Rent included water.
Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281830
Property Id 281830
(RLNE5783537)