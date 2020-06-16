All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 17 2020 at 3:05 PM

7500 S Emerald Ave

7500 South Emerald Avenue · (773) 542-3296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7500 South Emerald Avenue, Chicago, IL 60620
Auburn Gresham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Spacious apartment with 3 bedroom/1bath. newly remodeled bath, spacious closets, roomy living room, minutes from the lake, downtown, museums, restaurants, stores, public transportation and more. cats are also welcomed... Available immediately!!! LARGE BEDROOMS, NEW APPLIANCES, AND HARDWOOD FLOORS. SECURED BUILDING

12 month lease includes credit, employment and criminal back ground checks.
Tenant pays all utilities except water
$50 application fee (for each adult)

Call/Txt
Anna 773-542-3296 Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5091446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7500 S Emerald Ave have any available units?
7500 S Emerald Ave has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7500 S Emerald Ave have?
Some of 7500 S Emerald Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, cats allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7500 S Emerald Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7500 S Emerald Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7500 S Emerald Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7500 S Emerald Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7500 S Emerald Ave offer parking?
No, 7500 S Emerald Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7500 S Emerald Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7500 S Emerald Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7500 S Emerald Ave have a pool?
No, 7500 S Emerald Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7500 S Emerald Ave have accessible units?
No, 7500 S Emerald Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7500 S Emerald Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7500 S Emerald Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
