7500 S Emerald Ave

Amenities
Spacious apartment with 3 bedroom/1bath. newly remodeled bath, spacious closets, roomy living room, minutes from the lake, downtown, museums, restaurants, stores, public transportation and more. cats are also welcomed... Available immediately!!! LARGE BEDROOMS, NEW APPLIANCES, AND HARDWOOD FLOORS. SECURED BUILDING
12 month lease includes credit, employment and criminal back ground checks.
Tenant pays all utilities except water
$50 application fee (for each adult)
Call/Txt
Anna 773-542-3296 Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5091446)